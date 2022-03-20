Ben O’Keefe backstops Tewksbury boys’ hockey to Division 2 state title victory

O’Keefe finished with 23 saves, but a handful came at critical times to help keep the Redmen in command until senior captain Caden Connors buried his second goal of the game into an empty net, clinching top seed Tewksbury’s 3-1 win over Canton in the Division 2 state final at TD Garden.

On the final day, on the biggest stage, junior goalie Ben O’Keefe paid back his coach and his Redmen teammates in a big way Sunday.

For all of the talented skaters Tewksbury has at both ends of the ice, one player in particular has consistently drawn the praises of coach Derek Doherty all season.

“It’s crazy. I can’t even think about it right now,” O’Keefe said. “For it to finally come true, it’s insane.”

O’Keefe was at his best in the second period when No. 3 seed Canton (22-3-1) cranked up the pressure trying to erase an early 2-0 deficit. The biggest save came on the power play midway through when Canton junior AJ Thomas cut back door and got his stick on a diagonal pass, tipping it toward the far side of the net. But O’Keefe flashed the right pad and kept it out.

“I think he was the player of the game tonight, to be honest with you,” Tewksbury coach Derek Doherty said. “If he didn’t play the way he did in the second period, it was a different game.”

Thomas and the Bulldogs finally struck with 7:47 to go, but the Redmen (22-2) were able to preserve the lead until Connors scored the empty netter, clinching the Redmen’s first state title since 2011. Tewksbury fell to Canton in the D2 final in 2019, and that game was prominently in the minds of five current seniors who were freshmen on that squad.

“You work all season for one game,” senior captain Jason Cooke said. “Canton was a pretty good team that year. We left pretty heartbroken, but I think the day we left, we knew we were coming back.”

Added Connors, as he clung to the championship trophy: “It feels pretty, pretty good. It’s amazing.”

Cooke’s younger brother, sophomore Matthew Cooke, got the scoring started by following up a Connors shot 5:05 into the game. Connors then made a dazzling rush down the slot on the power play, giving Tewksbury a 2-0 lead after one period.

But Canton — which entered with a 22-game win streak overall and had one 13 straight tournament games dating back to 2019 — didn’t back down.

“I thought two of the better teams in the state made it this far, and Tewksbury came as advertised,” Canton coach Brian Shuman said. “When we did get a couple of opportunities against them, their goalie made some great saves. But it was a heck of a hockey game.

“I’m really proud of our guys. It could have unraveled when we were down 2-0. We fought, but credit to a great hockey team. They’re one of the best in the state, regardless of division.”

Tewksbury's Caden Connors (left) and teammate Arron Connelly hoist the hardware after their winning the Division 2 state title. Jim Davis/Globe Staff