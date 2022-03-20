Celtics’ Aaron Nesmith misses seventh consecutive game with an ankle sprain

On Sunday, the energetic wing missed his seventh consecutive game because of an ankle sprain he suffered in the first quarter of Boston’s March 3 win over the Grizzlies. Coach Ime Udoka said before facing the Nuggets Sunday night that Nesmith is “getting close,” but it remains to be seen whether this lengthy setback will keep him from reentering the regular rotation.

Pritchard has stepped into an expanded role and thrived, including drilling five fourth-quarter 3-pointers in recent wins over the Warriors and Kings. But Nesmith has been forced to simply watch.

DENVER — After the Celtics traded seven players prior to the Feb. 10 trade deadline and received just two in return, it figured to create significant opportunities for second-year players Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith , who had mostly dropped out of the rotation this year.

Advertisement

“He’s been hit hard with injuries at times where he had opportunities this year,” Udoka said. “So that obviously hurts. But Payton, when the Dennis [Schröder] and Josh Richardson trades happened, there’s opportunity for all these guys. So just to get hurt at that time, that wasn’t great timing as far as that. But we shortened the rotation for the most part anyway and we want to get Daniel [Theis] and Derrick [White] acclimated. So there’s still opportunity there. We feel confident going nine or 10 deep.”

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

In 34 games this season, Nesmith is averaging 3.4 points and 1.7 rebounds. He was drafted in large part because of his 3-point shooting, but has connected on just 24.2 percent of his tries this year.

“Aaron is a guy we’re confident in, just like Payton and everybody else when they got their opportunity,” Udoka said.

Pick-up game

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum recently posted a Snapchat video of the Celtics coaches playing a pickup game in Sacramento with the caption “here they go again.” Udoka, who played 316 NBA games from 2002-12, cringed a bit Sunday evening when he heard there was footage circulating.

Advertisement

“I don’t have social media,” he said.

Udoka said the coaching staff tries to play on the road as often as possible, especially when there’s an open gym or arena within walking distance of their hotel. He said they had recent games in Charlotte, San Francisco and Sacramento.

He didn’t say which coach is the most dominant, but he did offer an invitation Sunday.

“Scal is supposed to join us at some point,” Udoka said, referring to former Celtics forward and current television commentator Brian Scalabrine.

Respect for Nuggets

The Celtics struggled earlier this season when their roster was battered by injuries and COVID-19-related absences. So Udoka has an appreciation for how the Nuggets have managed to stay afloat despite missing two of their top players for most of the season.

Star guard Jamal Murray has yet to return after tearing his ACL last year, and forward Michael Porter Jr. has been out since undergoing back surgery in November. Still, Denver entered Sunday 42-29, kept afloat by Nikola Jokic’s dominant season.

“They’ve been still in the mix and Jokic is playing at an MVP level, and that’s a big reason why they are where they are still minus two starters,” Udoka said. “[Coach Mike Malone] has done a great job whenever he’s kind of put in those spots. But Jokic has carried the load and I think his numbers are as good or better than last year when he did win the MVP. So it’s not hard to see why they’re still in contention.”

Advertisement





Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.