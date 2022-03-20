Celtics have not even been challenged on this road trip, crushing a playoff-caliber team in the Nuggets, and other observations

The Celtics knew this Western Conference road trip could present some challenges, but so far, there have not really been any. In this game, once again with plenty of support from a road crowd, Boston steam-rolled another playoff-caliber team and rolled to a 124-104 win.

But in this case, even in his home arena, they were not for him. Celtics forward Jayson Tatum stood at the foul line as waves of green-clad fans looked down and told him how they felt.

DENVER — When Nuggets center Nikola Jokic checked back into the game against the Celtics early in the third quarter Sunday, “MVP” chants poured down. They were logical, since Jokic is, in fact, the reigning MVP, and he is on track to win the award again.

Advertisement

Its three wins on this trip have come by 22, 29 and now 20 points. It concludes Monday against the Thunder, the least fearsome of the group.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

On Sunday, Tatum and Brown finished with 30 points apiece to lead the Celtics’ rejuvenated offense. Payton Pritchard was 5 for 5 from beyond the arc and scored 17 points. Boston (44-28) shot 57.3 percent from the field and 47.5 percent from the 3-point line, made all 11 of their free throws, and dished out 29 assists.

The Celtics first half was so dominant that Nuggets coach Mike Malone benched his starters to start the second. Soon after, Boston stretched its lead to 28 points.

The Nuggets at least had thoughts of a late comeback. They pulled within 104-88 on a pair of Aaron Gordon free throws with 8:30 left, and the crowd was hopeful. But Tatum smothered the mild rally before it could become a significant concern. He calmly hit a 3-pointer from the left corner, then soared in for a loud, one-handed slam that pushed the lead back to 21.

Advertisement

Observations from the game:

▪ Udoka has said recently he will be focused on getting last month’s additions Derrick White and Daniel Theis into a rhythm over the final few weeks of the regular season, and the duo had a strong stretch to help Boston late in the first quarter. White, who has struggled mightily with his shooting, spun through the lane and hit a shot. Then Theis made a long jumper and a 3-pointer before receiving an alley-oop from White.

▪ Grant Williams remains this team’s top 3-point shooter, but for months opponents declined to treat him like it. They’ve finally started closing out more aggressively on him in recent weeks, and he’s done a good job of sensing this and making them pay. In the first half he attacked a pair of close-outs with confidence, finishing one with a dunk and another with a tough shot in the lane.

▪ Tatum received a technical foul when he waved his arms and complained about the lack of a foul call early in the second quarter. He reacted with even more surprise after that call, and moments later he was called for an offensive foul on a drive to the hoop. It was the same official who’d called the technical foul on him, and Tatum pointed at him and had some more words for him. Udoka seemed to sense that this wasn’t going in a good direction, and he made a good decision by quickly taking him out of the game. Marcus Smart then had to briefly restrain Tatum on the bench area. He’s fortunate he wasn’t ejected.

Advertisement

Tatum had a cooler head when he checked back in a few minutes later, and he channeled his frustration effectively, pouring in three 3-pointers over a two-minute stretch.

▪ That flurry by Tatum was part of a massive 24-2 Celtics run late in the quarter. Six of Boston’s last seven field goals of the half were 3-pointers, and Payton Pritchard led the way by going 4 for 4 from beyond the arc in the period. The Nuggets trailed, 40-36, with just under eight minutes left, and went to the break facing a 68-43 deficit. It was a near-perfect offensive first half for Boston. The team shot 64.3 percent from the field, 52.4 percent from the 3-point line, 100 percent from the foul line, and committed just three turnovers.

▪ Nuggets coach Mike Malone clearly had seen enough from his team after its disastrous end to the second quarter. He started the third quarter by benching all of his starters, sending a message that he was fed up with their effort. The backups actually gave Denver a slight jolt at the start of the third quarter, going on a 7-2 run that forced a Boston timeout. But the Celtics had no trouble reestablishing their momentum.





Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.