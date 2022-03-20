Tommy Sarni sparks St. John’s Prep to Division 1 state championship over Xaverian

There were no secrets between the two Catholic Conference rivals, who split a pair of games during the regular season, each winning on the other team’s home ice.

St. John’s Prep (22-3) captured its first championship since it won the Super 8 in 2015, while also denying Xaverian (20-4-1) in its first appearance in a hockey state title game.

Senior captain Tommy Sarni had four goals and two assists, and junior Aidan Holland scored his second big goal in as many games for top-seeded St. John’s Prep, which used a three-goal second-period flurry Sunday night to overtake Xaverian, 6-2, in the Division 1 boys’ hockey state championship game at TD Garden.

Shifting to the neutral setting of TD Garden, Xaverian (20-4-1) held a 2-1 lead before the Prep completely turned the game in its favor in a span of a little more than five minutes late in the second period.

Cole Blaeser started the flurry when he was the trailer on a rush up ice, charging down the slot and burying a rebound to tie the game at 8:31.

What came next likely will be a sticking point on the Xaverian side for a while. A hooking penalty sent the Eagles to the power play and, smelling blood, they quickly went to work. But a scramble in front left goalie Brendan Flanagan down and out of position, giving Holland a wide-open look after taking a drop pass in the left circle. Holland, a defenseman who scored the tying goal in the final minute of the Eagles’ double-OT win over BC High in the semifinals, wasted no time firing it home to give the Prep a 3-2 lead.

Xaverian players argued for goalie interference on Flanagan, and the vocal contingent of fans howled in protest. After a brief discussion among the officials, the goal stood and the Eagles had a 3-2 lead with 2:44 left in the middle period.

There was no doubt about the next one, however. Sarni took a drop pass from Blaeser at the bottom of the right circle and, with a nifty toe drag, changed the angle before firing it over Flanagan’s stick side to the far top right corner. That goal, just 1:35 later, sent the Eagles flying into the locker room and left the Hawks reeling.

As Xaverian pressed for anything in the late moments, Sarni blocked a shot in the mid slot and flipped the puck up and out of the zone, rolling all the way into the empty net to clinch it with 1:15 left. Sarni added another empty netter with 50.3 to go.

Prep took advantage of a power play to get off to a good start, as well. Once again it was Sarni, taking the feed in the right faceoff circle and blistering a slap shot under the crossbar just 3:13 into the game.

But Xaverian wasn’t fazed by that early strike, tying it up just 39 seconds later. Senior captain jack Silva broke down the right side on a 2 on 1 and made a perfect feed across to senior Braden O’Hara, who had a wide-open tap-in at left post.

The Hawks had a great chance to build on the lead when Prep was whistled for an elbowing major inside the final five minutes of the period. The Eagles were able to hold the fort, sending the teams into the first intermission even at 1.

Xaverian did capitalize 1:57 into the second period on a weird play. An initial shot got through the skates of Prep goalie Payton Palladino and was sitting in the crease. When an Eagles defenseman tried to pull it back to safety under the goalie, the puck instead rolled to Xaverian’s Jake Curley, and the senior jammed it home to give the Hawks a 2-1 lead.