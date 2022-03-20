Drew Timme sparks No. 1 Gonzaga to a gritty victory over No. 9 Memphis

Gonzaga, the No. 1 overall seed of the NCAA men’s tournament, struggled mightily against the ninth-seeded Memphis Tigers before pulling out an 82-78 victory in a West Region second-round matchup Saturday night in Portland, Ore., to earn its seventh consecutive trip to the Sweet 16.
Drew Timme, Gonzaga’s All-America forward and preseason Player of the Year, rallied his team by scoring 21 of his team-high 25 points in the second half, connecting on 10 of 16 field goals, to go along with 14 rebounds.
With the Tigers in control of a 41-31 halftime lead, Timme motivated his Gonzaga teammates with a fiery locker room speech.
“I just said that I didn’t give a flying ‘F’ what happened at the end of the game, whether we lose or win, we were not going out as ....” Timme said, before censoring himself, “as soft guys.”
Senior guard Andrew Nembhard added 23 points for the Bulldogs (28-3), hitting several critical free throws late to seal the victory over the upset-minded Tigers (22-11), who were led by Deandre Williams’ 14 points.
Gonzaga will next face fourth-seeded Arkansas, a 53-48 winner over 12th-seeded New Mexico State.