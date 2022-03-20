Drew Timme sparks No. 1 Gonzaga to a gritty victory over No. 9 Memphis

Gonzaga, the No. 1 overall seed of the NCAA men’s tournament, struggled mightily against the ninth-seeded Memphis Tigers before pulling out an 82-78 victory in a West Region second-round matchup Saturday night in Portland, Ore., to earn its seventh consecutive trip to the Sweet 16.

Drew Timme, Gonzaga’s All-America forward and preseason Player of the Year, rallied his team by scoring 21 of his team-high 25 points in the second half, connecting on 10 of 16 field goals, to go along with 14 rebounds.

With the Tigers in control of a 41-31 halftime lead, Timme motivated his Gonzaga teammates with a fiery locker room speech.