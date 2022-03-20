Hampus Lindholm plans to be in town for a while, agreeing to eight-year, $52 million pact with Bruins

“I would harbor to think I would have a lot harder time,” Sweeney said. “Now again, you don’t know that until after the fact. You just have to do your due diligence in terms of what that player may be looking for in the situation that he may want to walk into.”

Considering what the Bruins surrendered to acquire defenseman Hampus Lindholm in a trade with the Ducks — a first-round pick this year and second-round picks in 2023 and 2024 along with defensemen Urho Vaakanainen and John Moore — general manager Don Sweeney wanted to ensure Lindholm would be more than just a rental.

In the last year of a six-year, $31.5 million contract, Lindholm had already come to terms with the idea that his time in Anaheim — the team that drafted him with the sixth overall pick in 2012 — was coming to an end after nine seasons. The sides couldn’t agree on an extension, even though Lindholm said the Ducks offered more money (albeit over fewer years). In the prime of his career at 28, Lindholm could think beyond money and decide on the best landing spot without going into free agency this summer.

After going to the playoffs each of his first five seasons, the Ducks are on the verge of missing the postseason for the fourth straight year. Recapturing the feeling of those early playoff runs — which included two conference finals — was important to Lindholm.

“As a player, it’s always hard when you’re not winning,” he said. “I was fortunate to come into a team that competed right from the start. I came into one of the best teams in the league when I was 19 years old and got to play big minutes in that kind of team right away. I was like a fairy tale of a first couple years in the league, in a way.

“Being around the league now for nine years, I understand how hard it is to get into the playoffs. It’s not something that you just do. It’s 82 games of just battle. That’s why I’m so impressed with Boston as an organization how they always find ways — in tough divisions and a tough conference — to always fight in somehow. That’s the kind of fighting mentality that I like to have myself.”

That thinking allowed Lindholm and the Bruins to reach an agreement on an eight-year, $52 million extension Sunday. The Bruins, currently in the first wild-card spot, were willing to part with several assets to gain a player they believe will strengthen their blue line. Lindholm will have a chance to once again play for a team with postseason goals.

Sweeney believed the Bruins could put together a suitable deal, but he was also confident the Bruins’ roster and culture would be attractive to Lindholm.

“So once those things happen, I think you feel good that if you present that to a player that’s looking for a competitive environment, going into a locker room with a leadership group that we think so highly of but also the next players — the emergence of Charlie McAvoy, having a chance to play with him, the Brandon Carlo signing, Jeremy Swayman, having good goaltending tandem with he and Linus [Ullmark] — those are all factors,” Sweeney said. “But you just don’t know until after the fact and you present it and sometimes you have to cross your fingers that the work you’ve done behind the scenes is going to be enough.”

For Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, adding a solid top-four defender who’s playoff-tested makes the team better. Cassidy said Lindholm likely will play with Charlie McAvoy or Brandon Carlo.

“Probably both down the stretch here,” Cassidy said.

Lindholm won’t be available for Monday’s game in Montreal but should make his debut Thursday against Tampa Bay. He’ll join a Bruins team that’s gone 11-2-1 over its last 14.

“This is a big add,” Cassidy said. “Organizationally, you’re giving up big assets, but you’re putting a player in that’s — they’re not easy to find. So I think it’s a great addition for us.”

Sweeney said he would continue to explore options up to the trade deadline (Monday at 3 p.m.), including moving Jake DeBrusk, who has put together his best season in two years despite requesting a trade last summer.

“Just going through the calls as I either field them or make them,” Sweeney said. “It’s not easy to find deals and you’re seeing players that move around and there’s some big players that are moving right now. So I’ll continue to explore. I don’t think Jake’s changed his opinion, but that doesn’t mean that happens. I’ve said that from Day 1. If I can make it fit for the Boston Bruins and helping our team — Jake’s helping our team — so I certainly would only do it for the fact that what’s going to help our team.”

One possibility that’s off the table, Sweeney said, is the return of David Krejci. After the 35-year-old center decided to leave the NHL after last season and play in his Czech Republic to be close to his family, the Bruins left the door open if he wanted to return.

“He’s decided to stay with his family in the Czech Republic,” Sweeney said.

Patrice Bergeron was at Warrior Ice Arena as the team practiced before heading to Montreal, but he will not join them on the trip as he continues to recover from an arm injury. Cassidy said he’ll be re-evaluated later in the week, and could return by Thursday. “But it’s not for sure,” he said ... Jack Studnicka is day to day after experiencing discomfort in Sunday’s practice. He was injured blocking a shot Friday against Winnipeg. Cassidy expects Studnicka to travel to Montreal unless he’s ruled out.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.