Kyle Schwarber and Phillies officially agree to four-year, $79 million deal

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized their $79 million, four-year contract on Sunday. Schwarber gets $19 million this year and $20 million in each of the following three seasons. A 29-year-old slugging outfielder, Schwarber split last season with Washington and the Red Sox. He hit .266 with 32 home runs and had a grand slam for the Red Sox in the AL Championship Series. Schwarber will likely serve as the Phillies’ designated hitter, with time in the outfield and first base, as well. Philadelphia also has a pending $100 million, five-year contract with free-agent slugger Nick Castellanos , who hit .309 with 34 homers, 100 RBIs, and a .939 OPS last year for the Cincinnati Reds.

The Chicago Bears signed Indianapolis Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad to a two-year contract and Kansas City Chiefs receiver and kick returner Byron Pringle to a one-year deal . They also re-signed safety DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year contract. Muhammad spent the past four seasons in Indianapolis and is reuniting with new Bears coach Matt Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams ... Running back Rashaad Penny is returning to the Seattle Seahawks after agreeing to terms on a one-year deal, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press. The new contract will keep Penny with the team he’s played for the last four seasons.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

HOCKEY

Report: Mark Giordano headed to Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have agreed to acquire veteran defenseman Mark Giordano from the Seattle Kraken, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced by either team. Giordano is joining his hometown team, which is looking to win the franchise’s first Stanley Cup since 1967. The 38-year-old former captain of the Kraken and Calgary Flames brings additional leadership to a core that has not won a playoff series in several attempts.

Advertisement

Ohio State wins women’s national championship

Ohio State took down Minnesota Duluth, 3-2, in the national championship game. It’s the first national championship ever for Ohio State. After a tight game all afternoon, the eventual game-winner came with 6:40 to play in the third period. Ohio State forward Kenzie Hauswirth threw a puck towards the goal that went off Minnesota Duluth defenseman Brenna Fuhrman and into the net for the winning goal ... The Panthers made another move before Monday’s trade deadline, acquiring defenseman Robert Hagg from the Buffalo Sabres for a sixth-round pick in the draft this summer. The Eastern Conference-leading Florida already traded for Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux and Montreal defenseman Ben Chiarot ... The Boston Pride fell 3-2 in overtime to Buffalo at Northtown Center. Anjelica Diffendal broke a 2-2 tie at the 1:28 mark in overtime to give Buffalo the win. Jillian Dempsey and Sammy Davis both scored goals for the Pride in the second period.

Advertisement

AUTO RACING

Josef Newgarden wins on pass at final turn

Josef Newgarden used the nonexistent high line to pass Scott McLaughlin in the final turn at Texas Motor Speedway and steal the IndyCar race his teammate had dominated. It was the 600th overall victory for Roger Penske across all of his platforms. He’d promised the bonuses — six crisp hundred dollar bills and $300,000 for the 300 employees back at Team Penske — following McLaughlin’s win — No. 599 for Penske — last month in the IndyCar season-opening race. The remaining cash will be doled out in $1,000 increments to each of the Team Penske employees as a reward from the 85-year-old team owner ... Formula One champion Max Verstappen’s title defense turned into a nightmare when the Red Bull star retired near the end of the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday allowing Ferrari to clinch a 1-2 finish with Charles Leclerc winning ahead of teammate . Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton took an unexpected third place after Sergio Perez’s Red Bull also retired with the finish line in sight as the race finished under a yellow flag.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Iga Swiatek wins Indian Wells, No.2 ranking

Iga Swiatek defeated Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 in an error-filled final to win the BNP Paribas Open. Swiatek will rise to a career-best No. 2 in the world in Monday’s WTA Tour rankings, trailing top-ranked Ash Barty, who skipped Indian Wells ... Mikaela Shiffrin’s standout World Cup season ended by letting the giant slalom title slip away to Tessa Worley. As the final racer of the women’s season, Shiffrin was the first-run leader with a 0.82-second advantage needing to win the race to clinch an unlikely victory in the giant slalom standings ... Tom Young, the former Rutgers basketball coach who led the Scarlet Knights to an undefeated regular season in 1975-76 and their only Final Four appearance, has died. He was 89.











