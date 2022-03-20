Mallory Farrell’s overtime strike delivers Algonquin girls’ hockey its first Division 2 state title

Farrell, a sophomore from Marlborough, scored 6:02 into overtime to lift No. 10 Algonquin to its first state championship in program history, defeating No. 9 Canton, 2-1, at TD Garden in the Division 2 final.

None were more momentous than her 33rd and final tally of the season.

Barrelling through the neutral zone with a head of steam, Farrell drove wide past a defender before cutting across the crease with a power move and beating Canton junior goaltender Carolyn Durand.

“I like to get going and I like space,” said Farrell. “I just had to get it to the net and put it in.”

Advertisement

With a goal and an assist, Farrell capped off her season with a 33-18—51 line in just 24 games. The overtime dagger was Farrell’s sixth goal in the last four games, spearheading the offense. The Titans (19-3-2) won their third consecutive game in overtime, two courtesy of the talented sophomore.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“Is it wrong to say that I felt that she was going to put it in?,” said Algonquin fifth-year coach Mike Hodge, a 1990 graduate of Algonquin. “That just shows how much confidence we have in her. Tremendous confidence in [Farrell], when she got that step, just kind of knew that she was going to do her thing.”

The Titans evened the score five minutes into the third period as sophomore Bryn Domolkoy capitalized on a rebound that bounced to the left side of the goalmouth, elevating the loose puck above Durand’s outstretched leg. Farrell diced through the Bulldogs defense, getting the puck to the net to create the rebound opportunity.

Algonguin goaltender Lana Pacific was steady in net, turning away a second-period bid by Canton's Alexa Maffeo (14). MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Senior goaltender Lana Pacific made 24 saves, fending off several quality chances on a power play just minutes into overtime.

“Lana just stays dialed in,” said Hodge. “She’s played in big games, so she doesn’t get flustered. Being a senior with all the experience and all the games played, that helped us.”

Advertisement

The Bulldogs (18-7) season ended on a heartbreaking note. Junior Maya Battista netted her ninth goal of the season, ripping a wrist shot from the slot past Pacific’s extended blocker.

“This group, they were focused,” said Canton coach Dennis Aldrich. “They are a great group, one of the smartest, most competitive groups that we’ve had. A really tight knit group and they played with heart every game, including here.”

The Algonquin High girls' hockey team celebrates its banner achievement at center ice of TD Garden on Sunday. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE





Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.