It’s championship season: See the results from the high school basketball and hockey state finals

After another exciting season, the MIAA boys’ and girls’ basketball and hockey finals are wrapping up.
Champions are being crowned and trophies hoisted. We’re covering all the action at globe.com/schools.
Check out this rundown of all the results:
Boys’ basketball
Division 1
Sunday — BC High vs. Newton North (at Tsongas Arena, 6 p.m.)
Division 2
Malden Catholic 95, Norwood 40
Read more: Tony Felder Jr. makes his points in a big way, leads Malden Catholic to first boys’ basketball state title
Division 3
St. Mary’s 71, Watertown 40
Read more: St. Mary’s boys’ basketball uses big third-quarter surge, overpowers Watertown for Division 3 state title
Advertisement
Read more: By sweeping on the court at Tsongas, St. Mary’s basketball teams continue school’s state championship tradition
Division 4
Randolph 71, St. Joseph Prep 56
Read more: Randolph boys’ basketball bowls over Saint Joseph Prep for first Division 4 state title
Division 5
Sunday — Paulo Friere vs. Maynard (at Tsongas Arena, 12 p.m.)
Girls’ basketball
Division 1
Sunday — Andover vs. Springfield Central (at Tsongas Arena, 4 p.m.)
Division 2
Oliver Ames 53, Norwood 48
Read more: Oliver Ames girls’ basketball lines up first state championship since 2010
Division 3
St. Mary’s 46, Rockland 44
Read more: With one crucial block at the end, St. Mary’s successfully defends Division 3 girls’ basketball state championship
Division 4
Amesbury 57, Millbury 31
Read more: All together, Amesbury girls’ basketball nets first state championship with Division 4 run
Division 5
Sunday — Hoosac Valley vs. Hopedale (at Tsongas Arena, 2 p.m.)
Boys’ hockey
Division 1
Sunday — St. John’s Prep vs. Xaverian (at TD Garden, 7:45 p.m.)
Division 2
Sunday — Canton vs. Tewksbury (at TD Garden, 3:15 p.m.)
Division 3
Sunday — Hanover vs. Marlborough (at TD Garden, 11 a.m.)
Division 4
Sandwich 3, Watertown 2 (2OTs)
Read more: Sandwich boys’ hockey sails to Division 4 title on Jack Connolly’s goal in double overtime
Advertisement
Girls’ hockey
Division 1
Sunday — Arlington vs. Austin Prep (at TD Garden, 5:45 p.m.)
Division 2
Sunday — Algonquin vs. Canton (at TD Garden, 1 p.m.)
Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.