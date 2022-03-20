fb-pixel Skip to main content
high schools

It’s championship season: See the results from the high school basketball and hockey state finals

By Katie McInerney Globe Staff,Updated March 20, 2022, 42 minutes ago
Tony Felder Jr., who scored 38 points to help Malden Catholic beat Norwood in the Division 2 state title game, takes a selfie of his team as Nicholas Martinez holds the trophy.Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

After another exciting season, the MIAA boys’ and girls’ basketball and hockey finals are wrapping up.

Champions are being crowned and trophies hoisted. We’re covering all the action at globe.com/schools.

Check out this rundown of all the results:

Boys’ basketball

Division 1

Sunday — BC High vs. Newton North (at Tsongas Arena, 6 p.m.)

Division 2

Malden Catholic 95, Norwood 40

Read more: Tony Felder Jr. makes his points in a big way, leads Malden Catholic to first boys’ basketball state title

Tony Felder Jr. celebrates Malden Catholic's big win over Norwood.Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Division 3

St. Mary’s 71, Watertown 40

Read more: St. Mary’s boys’ basketball uses big third-quarter surge, overpowers Watertown for Division 3 state title

Advertisement

St. Mary's captains Ali Barry (left) and David Brown celebrate with the trophy.Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Read more: By sweeping on the court at Tsongas, St. Mary’s basketball teams continue school’s state championship tradition

Division 4

Randolph 71, St. Joseph Prep 56

Read more: Randolph boys’ basketball bowls over Saint Joseph Prep for first Division 4 state title

Holding the trophy with his medal in his mouth, Camden Rainford leaps over the bench to go to celebrate with fans after Randolph defeated St. Joseph Prep.Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Division 5

Sunday — Paulo Friere vs. Maynard (at Tsongas Arena, 12 p.m.)

Girls’ basketball

Division 1

Sunday — Andover vs. Springfield Central (at Tsongas Arena, 4 p.m.)

Division 2

Oliver Ames 53, Norwood 48

Read more: Oliver Ames girls’ basketball lines up first state championship since 2010

Oliver Ames captains Hailey Bourne (right) and Caroline Peper celebrate with the D2 trophy.Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Division 3

St. Mary’s 46, Rockland 44

Read more: With one crucial block at the end, St. Mary’s successfully defends Division 3 girls’ basketball state championship

St. Mary's players celebrate with the trophy.Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Division 4

Amesbury 57, Millbury 31

Read more: All together, Amesbury girls’ basketball nets first state championship with Division 4 run

Amesbury’s Olivia DeLong (center) and Avery Hallinan run to celebrate with the team after beating Millbury.Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Division 5

Sunday — Hoosac Valley vs. Hopedale (at Tsongas Arena, 2 p.m.)

Boys’ hockey

Division 1

Sunday — St. John’s Prep vs. Xaverian (at TD Garden, 7:45 p.m.)

Division 2

Sunday — Canton vs. Tewksbury (at TD Garden, 3:15 p.m.)

Division 3

Sunday — Hanover vs. Marlborough (at TD Garden, 11 a.m.)

Division 4

Sandwich 3, Watertown 2 (2OTs)

Read more: Sandwich boys’ hockey sails to Division 4 title on Jack Connolly’s goal in double overtime

Advertisement

Sandwich High's Jack Connolly skates past fans after scoring the game-winning goal in the second overtime.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Girls’ hockey

Division 1

Sunday — Arlington vs. Austin Prep (at TD Garden, 5:45 p.m.)

Division 2

Sunday — Algonquin vs. Canton (at TD Garden, 1 p.m.)

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video