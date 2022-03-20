Postcard from spring training: Alex Cora takes a moment to reflect

Alex Cora enjoyed the solace of an early morning walk/run at Fenway South in the thick fog.

“The fog was a good break, a relief,” said the Red Sox skipper. “This is actually for me more than anything else, just to get healthy. You detach yourself from everything and get out here and you do it.”

He’s there before daylight and stays later than ever after games because of the extra workload of the short spring training. This year, he seems happier than ever.