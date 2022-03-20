fb-pixel Skip to main content
POSTCARD FROM SPRING TRAINING

Postcard from spring training: Alex Cora takes a moment to reflect

By Stan Grossfeld Globe Staff,Updated March 20, 2022, 45 minutes ago
Alex Cora's fourth spring training as Red Sox manager is a compressed affair thanks to the lockout, leaving less time for reflection.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Alex Cora enjoyed the solace of an early morning walk/run at Fenway South in the thick fog.

“The fog was a good break, a relief,” said the Red Sox skipper. “This is actually for me more than anything else, just to get healthy. You detach yourself from everything and get out here and you do it.”

He’s there before daylight and stays later than ever after games because of the extra workload of the short spring training. This year, he seems happier than ever.

The glove isn’t just a prop: Cora still handles throws coming into second base. He can still flash some leather. Nobody calls him an old man either despite the greying beard.

“Oh, no, no, no, they know,” he says. “It’s like riding a bike.”

Stan Grossfeld can be reached at stanley.grossfeld@globe.com.

