Red Sox reportedly signing Trevor Story to make first big move in free agency

The Red Sox added a player with a chance to improve them in multiple dimensions, adding righthanded power and solid middle-infield defense to a team in need of both. Though a career shortstop since debuting with the Rockies in 2016, Story, 29, was believed to have signed with an understanding that he’ll play second base alongside Xander Bogaerts.

The Red Sox have made their biggest free agent signing in years. On Sunday the team agreed to terms with middle infielder Trevor Story, according to multiple reports.

Story is a career .272/.340/.523 hitter who has averaged 34 homers and 22 steals per 162 games. He is coming off a down year for the Rockies in 2021, when he hit .251/.329/.471 with 24 homers in 142 contests, a season in which he spent time on the injured list with an elbow issue.

That below-norm performance, coupled with the sort of home/road splits that virtually every member of the Rockies experiences — Story has a career .303/.369/.603 line at Coors Field, and .241/.310/.442 marks away from Colorado — may have left Story inclined to accept a shorter-term deal in hopes of strengthening his credentials for a return to the market.

In so doing, Story emerged as a player with considerable appeal to the Red Sox, both for his abilities and his willingness to accept a contract that limits the team’s risk compared with some of the decade-long deals that have been signed this winter.

Moreover, a number of elements in Story’s offensive profile — he struck out at a career-low 23.4 percent rate (below major league average) in 2021, and he has significant pull-side power that should play well at Fenway — made him an appealing option in Boston.

Story rejected a qualifying offer from the Rockies at the start of the offseason, meaning that the Sox will have to sacrifice a second-round draft pick to sign him. But they have an extra second-round pick in the 2022 draft as a result of their inability to sign 2021 second-rounder Jud Fabian.

