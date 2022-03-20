In return to Garden ice, Hanover boys’ hockey celebrates another Division 3 championship

The Hawks’ run in 2020, and a matchup against Longmeadow at TD Garden, however, was derailed by the beginning the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every other year since 2014, the Hanover boys’ hockey team has played for the Division 3 championship.

Hanover's Michael Munroe (left) and teammate Robbie Hanna embraced the Hawks' 5-3 victory on the TD Garden ice, thanks in large part to their combined four goals against Marlborough.

Two years later, Hanover made a triumphant return to Causeway Street, knocking off top-seeded Marlborough, 5-3, Sunday to secure the program’s sixth state title in the last 25 seasons.

Senior Robbie Hanna scored twice for the third-seeded Hawks (18-7-1), punctuated by an empty-netter in the final minute.

“I was devastated at the time,” Hanna said of the trip to Boston that never materialized in 2020. “To get back here and actually play, it was unreal.”

Hanover never trailed against the Panthers (21-2-1), though an early 2-0 lead evaporated into a 2-2 tie, and later, 3-3. But senior Max DaSilva, who transferred back to Hanover last winter from BC High, netted the go-ahead goal at 11:47 of the second period on the power play.

Freshman Mikey Munroe scored twice and assisted on two more goals for the Hawks, including the game’s first strike 6:48 into regulation.

“The atmosphere out there was unreal,” Munroe said. “It was definitely a little scared coming into it, but as the game adapted, it was fine.”

Hanover’s top line of Munroe, DaSilva and Hanna finished up the 2021-22 season with 125 points combined, with Hanna’s 20-27—47 totals leading the way.

“This is what high school hockey’s made of,” Hanover coach Jonny Abban said. “To see our community come out for this game . . . we have a great fan base.”

Abban, in his 12th season as coach at his alma mater, has now won championships behind the bench in 2016, 2020 (co-champs) and this season, in addition to runner-up finishes in 2014 and 2018.

Luc Masse and Marcus Chrisafideis scored for Marlborough before the first period was out, and Mark Evangelous grabbed the equalizer at 7:28 of the second after Munroe’s second strike.

Liam Monahan made 16 saves for Hanover, countered by 26 stops from Marlborough goalie Dan Esteves.

“It’s disappointing, for sure, but it’s also something we can learn from,” Marlborough coach Mike O’Brien said.

