Sandwich boys’ hockey sails to Division 4 title on Jack Connolly’s goal in double overtime

So when he delivered again, this time 1:46 into the second OT Sunday morning — lifting Sandwich to a scintillating 3-2 victory over Watertown for the Division 4 championship at TD Garden — Connolly was about as well-versed as he could have been for the euphoria that ensued.

The sophomore tallied the winning strike in double overtime for the Blue Knights in the state semifinals.

Jack Connolly is no stranger to heroics for the Sandwich boys’ hockey team.

“I already had a celebration in mind,” Connolly said. “I just did it. I was just really excited.”

The fourth-seeded Blue Knights (18-5-3) had never led, rallying twice to tie up the No. 2 Raiders (14-10-1) over the first two periods before remaining deadlocked until Connolly’s winner.

After initially trailing on a goal by senior Mason Andrade, Sandwich drew even with 0:08 remaining in the opening frame on a goal from Colin McIver, some much-needed offense for the Blue Knights after being outshot, 14-4, in the first 15 minutes.

“Huge,” said Sandwich coach Jordan Mohre of McIver’s goal. “We weren’t tucking our tails between our legs, but you get one late there and it provides a little bit of a spark. Our guys have been resilient this state tournament run.”

“I would have liked to see us do a better job on that first goal with 8 seconds to go,” Watertown coach John Vlachos said. “That kind of gave them some momentum.”

Colin Campbell put the Raiders ahead once more at 8:15 of the second before Caleb Richardson helped Sandwich draw even on the power play at 12:10.

Behind junior netminder Mitchell Norkevicius (31 saves), the Blue Knights were able to withstand the rest of Watertown’s best scoring chances in the third period and overtime sessions, delivering the program its second title and first since 2008 [in Division 2] — one season before Mohre, then an assistant, was promoted to head coach.

Connolly’s winner capped what had been a hectic morning for the Blue Knights. Their trip off the Cape hit a snag when its ordered coach bus was waiting in Fall River, instead of Gallo Arena, the team’s home rink, forcing Sandwich make make the trek north on a school bus lined up for fans.

The loss was the first in a title game for Watertown, which had won in its lone previous appearance in 2015.

The return to the Garden for the Raiders was especially remarkable in that two years after winning it all, the program had to play a junior varsity schedule because low numbers. Within four seasons of returning to a varsity slate, they were back at the Garden, one shot away from a title.