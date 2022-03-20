Sizzling start sparks Springfield Central girls’ basketball to a big W in Division 1 final

“Big W” might be an understatement. The third-seeded Golden Eagles sprinted out of the Tsongas Center tunnel with a 24-2 start, then withstood a remarkable rally by top-seeded Andover to earn a 43-40 victory at Tsongas Center.

LOWELL —The players on the Springfield Central girls’ basketball chanted “Big W” and held up their fingers in a W sign after capturing the Division 1 state championship Sunday night.

As Andover's Anna Foley (33) departs the floor, Springfield Central's Jordyn Robinson, Brooklyn Olivero (12), Amany Lopez (10) and Amani Smith (2) danced at the Tsongas Center after holding for a 43-40 victory in the Division 1 girls' basketball championship Sunday night in Lowell.

“These kids will be able to have their name in the gym,” Springfield Central coach James Gee said of the program’s first championship since 2017. “It will never be forgotten in the record books that they were number one.”

Andover (21-2) had multiple chances to tie the game late but simply ran out of clock as two contested 3-point attempts from Amelia Hanscom fell short. Springfield Central (21-1) leaned on an aggressive defense to jump-start its afternoon and ultimately seal the win. Junior guard Amany Lopez led the victors with 16 points and helped force key late-game turnovers.

“I was just thinking, it’s win or go home,” she said. “So I was just playing my heart out; I was just doing what I could.”

The Golden Eagles neutralized Andover’s potent halfcourt offense early with its length and defensive intensity, then capitalized with a frenetic pace on the other end. Gee said the game plan centered around slowing Andover junior Anna Foley, who can spark her team as a scorer and passer.

“As the primary facilitator of their offense, we wanted to take her out of the game and make her take some tougher looks at the basket,” he said.

The 21-2 Warriors never quit. Andover cut the deficit back to single digits late in the third quarter and held the Eagles to just four points in the fourth. Foley spearheaded the rally with a game-high 22 points.

“We just said, ’Keep giving us a chance. Keep fighting, keep fighting, we’re going to give ourselves a chance,’” Andover coach Alan Hibino said. “We had two opportunities at the end and unfortunately, they just didn’t fall for us today. Credit to Springfield Central; we just ran out of time.”

Gee assisted on the Springfield Central sidelines for 10 years before moving up to head coach this season. He celebrated as much as any player, even as they chased him out of the locker room by spraying water bottles.

“It feels great,” he said. “It’s a moment of happiness for myself, [and] I’m very happy for the kids.”

Despite the loss, Hibino emphasized his pride in the Warriors’ resilience and the completion of a strong season and state tournament run.

“I said it in the locker room: ‘I cannot be more proud of you girls,’” he said. “‘It’s an honor to be your coach,’ and I wish I could’ve done more for them.”

Andover's Amelia Hanscom has the ball stripped by Springfield Central's Heaven Morris (5) in Sunday's Division 1 championship game in Lowell. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe