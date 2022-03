Breakdown: The Red Sox fell behind in the first inning via a solo shot by the Orioles’ Ramón Urias, but put together a three-run third, aided by RBI doubles by Christian Arroyo and Xander Bogaerts, plus a J.D. Martinez RBI single.

Next: At 1:05 p.m. Monday at JetBlue Park vs. Atlanta.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.