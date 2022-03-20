UMass may have won, but UConn is on a similar path

The second one may have been more challenging to pull off, but doing it on Causeway Street was enormously satisfying.

When UMass won its first Hockey East men’s tournament title a year ago, it did it in what passed for privacy in its home rink in Amherst, beating UMass-Lowell, 1-0, in front of pandemic-emptied seats.

This was the way they would have liked to have hoisted the trophy last time, inside a TD Garden jammed with their full-throated supporters.

“Obviously a championship’s a championship and we’ll take it any way we can get it,” said defenseman Aaron Bohlinger after his long wrister dispatched Connecticut’s hard-to-stop bunch, 2-1, at 3:06 of overtime. “But it definitely made it a little more special to have fans here, so we’re grateful for that.”

UMass, the defending national champions, already had collected a return ticket to the tournament and likely will be assigned to Worcester as a No. 3 seed. But the Minutemen wanted to go into the regionals with some hardware and they had to give every ounce of their energy to do it after falling behind early in the second period.

“We were a little concerned because UConn had been playing so well,” said UMass coach Greg Carvel. “It seemed to be maybe their time. Maybe we had our time.”

These are programs that came from the same place, lower-division aspirants that joined the Division 1 fast lane and immediately became everyone’s favorite opponent. UMass, which has been a Hockey East member since 1994, is two decades further along.

The Minutemen went through an unsparing initiation, gradually achieved respectability, made it to the NCAAs, went through a lengthy regression, and then a startling resurrection and, finally last year, their first national crown.

The Huskies, who’ve now spent eight years in Hockey East, made their breakthrough this season with multiple signature victories. They beat UMass by two goals at Amherst last month. In the Hockey East tournament, they took down Boston University, the Beanpot victors, by two goals in the quarterfinals, and Northeastern, the regular-season champion, by three goals in the semis.

Just getting to the Garden for the first time was not enough. UConn came here to win the trophy.

“We showed a video of Mark Messier talking about winning the Stanley Cup in New York,” said coach Mike Cavanaugh. " Everybody was afraid to talk about it. They wanted to pretend it wasn’t there and if it happens, great. He said, ‘No, we’re going to talk about it. That’s our goal.’ We’ve openly talked about all our goals this year and we don’t hide from them. We try to meet all of these challenges head-on.”

The difference between these two varsities is that UMass already has claimed the college game’s ultimate prize and did it convincingly.

“I learned our first time at the Frozen Four how important experience is and we now have a lot of experience in these games,” observed Carvel. “You’ve got to lose before you win. We lost in 2019 and we learned a lot from that. "

Most of the ring earners are back for another go and they play with the same all-in commitment to a culture centered on taking care of the sweaty necessities for 60 relentless minutes.

They needed to do that after UConn winger Vladislav Firstov crafted a nifty deflection from the right point that put his mates up, 1-0.

“I don’t think we were playing bad up until that point, but when they scored it was, ‘We gotta get something going here,’ ” said UMass captain Bobby Trivigno.

So Trivigno, who has been the man of so many moments this season and last, stepped up smartly. He’d scored the winner against UMass Lowell and he drew his mates even with just under four minutes left in the second, swooping in alone on the left side and wristing the puck through goalie Darion Hanson.

From there the Minutemen applied their usual late-game chokehold on the Huskies, limiting them to just two shots in the third period.

“We fought, we clawed and we hung in there,” said Cavanaugh. “We gave ourselves a chance to get to overtime and win our first title, but it just wasn’t meant to be tonight.”

While the jubilant Minutemen mobbed one another after Bohlinger’s bid found its way through the crowd, the Huskies stood around drained and numbed. But what they did this year was historic by Storrs standards.

Getting to the Garden and the road that UConn took to get there was a remarkable achievement. A program that hadn’t won a Hockey East playoff game (as in 0 for 9) won two and had a chance to keep going.

The Huskies now have established themselves as a top-half team in a league that has produced 10 national champions. This time they were one goal short of earning an automatic bid and a chance to come back here for the Frozen Four, which was a distant dream when UConn moved up to take on the big boys.

But they still managed to do something that was notable both on their campus and beyond. UConn’s men’s hockey team was still playing when its men’s basketball team wasn’t.