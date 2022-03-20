UMass will start NCAA Tournament title defense against Minnesota in Worcester Regional on Friday

Standing in the way will be Minnesota, which captured the Big 10 regular-season crown but lost in the conference championship Saturday night to Michigan. This will be UMass’s third consecutive trip to the tournament and fourth in program history.

The road may be difficult, but it will not be long. The Minutemen were assigned the No. 3 seed in Worcester. Should they prevail in their next two games, they will return to TD Garden for their third straight appearance in the Frozen Four on April 7.

After successfully defending its Hockey East tournament championship Saturday night with a 2-1 overtime win over UConn, the UMass men’s hockey team will now set off on its quest to repeat as national champions.

Northeastern, which won the Hockey East regular-season crown, will join UMass in the Worcester regional Friday, drawing No. 1 seed Western Michigan, which finished third in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, and lost to Minnesota Duluth in the conference title game. The Huskies return to the tournament for the first time since 2019 and own a 1-6-0 record in six prior tournament appearances as a member of Hockey East.

Harvard is headed to Albany, N.Y., where it will face No. 1 seed Minnesota State on Thursday. The Crimson finished third in the ECAC and clinched a spot with a 3-2 overtime win over Quinnipiac in the ECAC championship game Saturday night. Minnesota State captured the regular-season and postseason titles in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association

The Crimson are back in the tournament after not having a season last year because of the pandemic, and it is their fifth trip in the last six completed seasons. It will be the first meeting between the teams.

UMass Lowell, which finished third in Hockey East and lost to UMass in the conference semifinals, has the unenviable task of traveling to Loveland, Colo., to take on Denver Thursday. The Pioneers won the NCHC regular-season title but lost in the conference semifinals to Duluth.

The River Hawks have earned a berth in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2017 and own an all-time 8-8-1 record in the tournament. The team made it to the Frozen Four in 2013.

Quinnipiac, the ECAC regular-season champions, opens play Friday in the Allentown (Pa.) regional against St. Cloud State, which finished fourth in the NCHC.

American International College will also be in Allentown, facing Michigan, which finished runner-up to Minnesota in the Big Ten regular season, but defeated the Golden Gophers in the conference title game.

This year’s regionals will feature a day off in between games. Previously, they were held on consecutive days.

The NCHC leads the 16-team field, with five teams getting bids. Hockey East and the Big Ten each has three teams, while the ECAC and CCHA has two. AIC is the lone Atlantic Hockey Association team.

Allentown regional (Friday)

1. Michigan (29-9-1) vs. 4. AIC (22-12-3), 3 p.m. (ESPNU)

2. Quinnipiac (31-6-3) vs. 3. St. Cloud St. (18-14-4), 8 p.m. (ESPNews)

Albany regional (Thursday)

1. Minnesota State (35-5-0) vs. 4. Harvard (21-10-3), noon (ESPNU)

2. North Dakota (24-13-1) vs. 3. Notre Dame (27-11-0), 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

Loveland regional (Thursday)

1. Denver (27-9-1) vs. 4. UMass Lowell (21-10-3), 9 p.m. (ESPNU)

2. Minnesota Duluth (21-15-4) vs. 3. Michigan Tech (21-12-3), 3 p.m. (ESPNU)

Worcester regional (Friday)

1. Western Michigan (25-11-1) vs. 4. Northeastern (25-12-1), noon (ESPNU)

2. Minnesota (24-12-0) vs. 3. UMass (22-12-2), 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.