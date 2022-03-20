Villanova hangs on to beat Ohio State, advance to another Sweet 16

The Wildcats will continue their quest for a third national title in seven seasons when they face 11th-seeded Michigan (19-14) in the South Region semifinal Thursday night in San Antonio.

The Wildcats (28-7) earned their eighth trip to the Sweet 16 since Jay Wright took the reins in 2004, surviving a second-half push from the Buckeyes (20-12), who trimmed a 15-point deficit to two before Villanova regained its footing.

Collin Gillespie scored 20 points, Eric Dixon hit a big 3-pointer late, and second-seeded Villanova fended off seventh-seeded Ohio State, 71-61, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at Pittsburgh.

Malaki Branham scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half and E.J. Liddell added 17 in likely his final game with the Buckeyes before heading to the NBA.

Villanova led wire-to-wire but there were some tense moments down the stretch. A 3-pointer by Ohio State’s Jamari Wheeler drew the Buckeyes within 60-58 with 5:39 to play. The Buckeyes got no closer.

Samuels hit a layup and Gillespie knocked down a pull-up jumper while Ohio State went cold.

When the Buckeyes tried to trap Gillespie in the post late, he found Dixon open at the 3-point line and the sophomore knocked down the shot to make it 67-59 with 1:38 left to end any chance the Buckeyes had of reaching the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2013.

Ohio State missed six of its last seven shots after Wheeler’s 3-pointer brought a portion of the scarlet-clad crowd that made the three-hour drive from Columbus to its feet.

The second weekend of the tournament has become a familiar destination for the Wildcats since Wright took over in 2004. After a so-so — by the program’s high standards — regular season, Villanova looks dangerous once again.

A week after rolling to the Big East Tournament title, the Wildcats won their first two tournament games in Pittsburgh by double digits, just as they did in 2018 on their way to a national title.

Houston ready for some home cooking

Taze Moore scored 21 points and Jamal Shead added 18 as Houston, a Final Four team last season, advanced in the South Region at Pittsburgh with a 68-53 win over Illinois, ousted in the opening weekend for the second straight year.

The fifth-seeded Cougars (31-5) are making another serious run at a national title despite losing their two best players, guards Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark, to season-ending injuries in December. Now, with a trio of transfers and a defense with some serious teeth, they’re headed home to Texas for the next round — in San Antonio, against either Arizona or TCU.

Kyler Edwards added 15 points for Houston, a team often overlooked but making major noise again this March.

With Houston’s fans chanting “Sweet 16, Sweet 16″ in the closing seconds, Edwards dropped one last 3-pointer from the corner and seconds later lifted Moore, another of Houston’s transfers, off the floor.

The fourth-seeded Fighting Illini (23-10) were determined to go farther after being bumped by Loyola Chicago last year, but couldn’t get past the second round again despite All-American center Kofi Cockburn doing his part, scoring 19 in 38 minutes. The big man spurned the NBA last year for a shot at tournament redemption, only to come up short in what was likely his last college game.

Down by 12 in the first half, Illinois battled back and was within 56-49 after Alfonso Plummer’s 4-point play.

But after Shead hit a floater, Houston’s Fabian White Jr. made the play of the game by racing into the backcourt and swatting the ball before it went out of bounds with his left hand to Moore for a layup.

Gonzaga rallies from halftime deficit

Drew Timme scored 21 of his 25 points in the second half, and No. 1 seed Gonzaga rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat No. 9 Memphis, 82-78, in the second round Saturday night in Portland, Ore.

Trailing at the half for only the fourth time this season, Gonzaga leaned on its star junior to reach its seventh straight Sweet 16. The Bulldogs (28-3) will face No. 4 Arkansas in the West Region semifinals Thursday in San Francisco.

Andrew Nembhard added 23 points (including four free throws in the final 25 seconds), Rasir Bolton scored 17, and Gonzaga never trailed after a basket from Timme and Bolton’s 3-pointer with 10 minutes remaining that made it 61-57.

Timme made 10 of 16 shots and grabbed 14 rebounds.

Memphis (22-11) didn’t go away, pulling even at 66 on DeAndre Williams’s basket. After Nembhard’s 3 put the Bulldogs up, 76-69, the Tigers made it a one-possession game with 32 seconds left on Lester Quinones’s 3-pointer.

Williams scored 14 points for the Tigers but sat a big chunk of the second half with foul trouble.