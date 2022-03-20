Baby boomers: Tips for designing a home where you can age in place

She is not alone in facing a change in living situation in her older years. For the millions of seniors in the United States (predicted to grow from around 58 million to around 88 million by 2050), life transitions such as experiencing widowhood, having a partner with dementia, or downsizing after decades in the same home can be a huge challenge. One way to ease the adjustment is to ensure that any new home is comfortable, safe, and adaptable to physical limitations.

My parents lived together their whole lives, first in their suburban home, later in an apartment, and even later in an independent-living apartment in a senior community. But last year, when my dad, suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, had to be placed in memory care, my octogenarian mom had to live by herself for the first time in her life.

Psychologist Nancy Schlossberg, author of “Too Young to be Old , ” said seniors need to realize that it will take time to adjust to their new lives, and they should allow space for grieving what they have left behind. “You are not living the life you lived and are going to have to make major adjustments,” she told me. “So you need to focus on: What are your resources and support for dealing with this change?” Some get help from friends and family, senior centers, or government agencies. Luckily, my mother has family nearby and the benefit of a community in place.

One organization that can help seniors who are moving is the National Association of Specialty & Senior Move Managers (NASMM). “The goal is to re-create the comfort of the old space in the new space,” said Mary Kay Buysse, executive director of NASMM. People from the organization will sweep the new house or apartment for safety; measure the space, including doorways in case a wheelchair is needed; and ensure there is storage for health and medical supplies. Buysse cautioned that seniors can’t bring all of their old stuff along. “They should forget about their massive armoires and work with the capacity for storage in the new place.”

“When I design a space, I like to follow the L.O.V.E. method, which stands for light, optimize, visual, ease,” said senior living designer Lisa Cini, author of “Boom: The Baby Boomers’ Guide to Preserving Your Freedom and Thriving as You Age in Place,” who also runs Best Living Tech, a website that offers quality-of-life products for seniors.

Here is her advice for setting up a safe living situation in your twilight years.

Doors and floors. Switch out round doorknobs (they are difficult to grip if you have arthritis) for handles with levers, and opt for sliding and pocket doors rather than barn or swinging doors, which consume space. Place rugs with nonskid mats on polished floor surfaces, and invest in anti-slip tiles for bathrooms and kitchens. If you get carpet, it should be flat and dense, not fluffy, which can lead to tripping.

Lighting. As we age, less light reaches our retinas , so we need more light in our surroundings to avoid falls and other accidents. Ideally, lighting in closets, hallways, and under the bed should be on motion sensors. To make stairs more visible, use a different paint color on the top and bottom steps, and make sure there is a handrail and motion-sensor lighting.

Bathroom. Install handrails or grab bars by the toilet and by shower controls to help with stability. Cini also recommended having a bidet toilet with a night light, because they save on toilet paper, aren’t abrasive on the skin, and do a better job cleaning, especially considering many seniors suffer from arthritis or shoulder injuries that make reaching around difficult. Paint the wall the toilet is on an accent color, such as green in a semi-gloss, to separate it from everything else.

To avoid feeling a chill when you exit the shower (we lose body fat with age, Cini said), get a heat lamp, heated floor, or ceiling heat fan. The shower should include a seat, so you can sit if your blood pressure drops. Avoid showers with steps (no matter how small), include a hand sprayer to control the water, and make sure there is enough light.

If you choose a tub, select one that you can get into easily with a side-panel door. Another tip: Have a plumber put in an anti-scald device.

Living room. Look into adjustable chairs. If you have an electric recliner, make sure there is a battery backup in case the power goes out.

As we age, we have a tendency to bruise more easily in tight layouts. Optimize your space with coffee tables that have built-in TV trays and chargers. Get an extension cord with a surge protector, and use double-stick tape to attach it to the side of an end table, so you don’t have to bend down to plug in items.

Avoid glass tables, because it’s harder to see the edges and pointy corners (also called hip gougers). Cini suggested covering them with clear silicone rubber.

Kitchen. Get rid of heavy cast-iron skillets, and invest in lighter pots and pans, as well as plates with divided sections for food. Avoid the need to bend down by having a microwave oven at eye level. Another option: under-cabinet lighting with outlets built in, so you don’t clutter up the countertop. Some upper cabinets can have adjustable shelves or mechanisms that lower them. As a safety precaution, install an automatic shut-off for the stove to prevent a fire.

Bedroom. The days of climbing onto high beds are over. The proper height, Cini said, is 21 inches, the same as the ideal seat height. Some beds have drawers underneath for storage. Get rid of footboards or anything that sticks up that you can bump into. If you have a bench at the end of the bed, make sure it has side arms, so it’s easier to get up from.

The night stand should be large enough to hold glasses, medications, and a drink. There should also be a reading lamp or sconce, as well as an easily accessible charging station. The curtains or shades should be room-darkening, and it’s a bonus if you can lift and lower them via remote control. Avoid clutter on the floor that you can slip on, especially if you get up in the middle of the night and your blood pressure drops, a key cause of falls.

High-tech and personal connections. Make sure all the technology in the home is up to date: high-speed Internet service, working smartphones or tablets, and access to social media or messaging services. A Fitbit or a voice assistant that uses a smart speaker, such as Alexa, can help with medication reminders, grocery lists, and tracking the weather. And, for added security, the Ring video doorbell system allows you to monitor who is at your door.

“Studies show that older adults reporting social isolation or loneliness show poorer cognitive function over time and depression,” said counseling psychologist Jameca Woody Cooper.

Cini suggested using tablets to send photos and videos and to have live chats. “We have more technology in our cars than we do in our homes,” she said. “But it’s important to think about how you will connect with friends and family in the future.”