Boch Center partners with Flymachine for virtual concert experiences that can be as social as you want

Here’s how It works: When you spot a show you want to see, from any of the 30 participating venues, purchase a pass via Flymachine . When the night arrives, click the link in your e-mail. You and your buddies can watch from your respective homes and talk to each other in real time during the show, just like you would if you were all in a skybox.

It’s called Flymachine, “a social livestream experience” platform that aims to deliver not just a live show but live show vibes. The Boch Center, which operates the Wang and Shubert theaters, recently joined.

You and your crew will soon be able to watch a Boston concert together — while interacting with each other and shopping the merch table — from your respective living rooms.

Advertisement

You can interact similar to a Zoom or group Facetime, by turning on your camera and mic. Then create and name your private room (say, “UMass Dylan Fans”) or join a “public room.” Or just watch the show alone if that’s your preference.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“The way you watch is flexible based on how social you want to be,” says Jason Feinberg, Flymachine’s senior vice president of marketing.

“I’m excited about the social chess that happens. Some people go [into a room] with their camera off, mic off — kind of like the person at the concert standing in the corner by themselves. They [just] want to see people, to feel like they’re near something.”

Or, “we’ve seen it happen where fans self-organize. Like they’ll start a ‘Boston Fans’ room — people jump in, connect, and basically make friends. The next thing you know they’re exchanging Instagram handles.”

The landing page is called “The Lobby.” There’s also a merch area. (There’s no bar, but there’s also no line at your fridge.) “When you get into the lobby, you’ll see tiles across the screen, all different rooms,” explains Feinberg. “So you might join ‘North Easton Fans’ or ‘Taunton Fans’ or ‘Braintree.’ Or there’s a button to create your own room.”

Advertisement

There’s also a “room chat,” where you can comment in the vein of a live YouTube stream, to the others in your room. Bottom line: It’s as social as you make it.

Joe Spaulding, president and CEO of the Boch Center, estimated he’s watched about a dozen concerts on Flymachine. “I got my board and staff to participate” in the private rooms. “All of us thought: Gee whiz, this is really exciting.”

The venue is currently setting up equipment, and hopes to stream its first Flymachine show in April, he said. Not all shows from the Wang or Shubert will stream.

The platform is a win-win-win for fans, artists, and venues, Spaulding says. Fans can get social, artists can sell merch, and ticket sales aren’t limited to any geographic region.

Because his venue houses the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame, Spaulding plans to use Flymachine to “take people on tours, show memorabilia. We’re also going to use it for our education programs. The possibilities are endless.”

Learn more at platform.flymachine.com. Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.



