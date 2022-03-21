Everything you need to know about the 2022 Oscars

After last year’s scaled-down ceremony, the Oscars are back in a big way — in person, complete with red carpet, hosts (three, actually), live broadcast, after-parties, and much more. Here’s everything you need to know about the 94th annual Academy Awards.

Will it be broadcast live?

Yes. The Academy Awards will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Tune in on ABC. (Cord-cutters can subscribe with streaming services like Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, and FuboTV.)

Who is hosting the show?

Actresses Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes. The ceremony has been without an emcee for the past three years. Read TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s take on this year’s hosts.

Who are the nominees?

Read the full list of the 2022 Oscars nominees. Globe writers and critics offered their reactions when contenders were first announced in early February. We also want to hear from readers: Who do you think will win?

How can I watch this year’s Oscar-nominated films?

Many films that were nominated for this year’s awards are streamable right now. Here’s a list of where to watch the 2022 Oscar-nominated films. And while you’re binging this year’s Oscar-worthy picks, check out this list of where to watch 20 Oscar winners and nominees from past years.

What can we expect during the ceremony?

Show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan will continue to announce presenters, musical guests, and performers in the lead-up to the show. So far, presenters include Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, Samuel L. Jackson, Zoë Kravitz, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong’o, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Youn Yuh-jung, Ruth E. Carter, Halle Bailey, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Shawn Mendes, Tyler Perry, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

For musical guests, the lineup includes an “all-star band” featuring show’s music director Adam Blackstone, Blink-182drummer Travis Barker, percussionist and singer Sheila E., and pianist Robert Glasper. DJ D-Nice and vocal group The Samples are also slated to perform.

Are there any local nods?

The film “CODA,” nominated for best picture and best adapted screenplay, was filmed on the Massachusetts North Shore in summer 2019. The film is about the musical aspirations of a child of deaf parents (CODA) , and it is the first film to be nominated for best picture that stars a predominantly deaf cast. Actor Troy Kotsur is the first deaf male actor to receive a best supporting actor nomination. Read more about “CODA,” its historic nomination, and its Massachusetts ties.

Are there any other Oscar “firsts” I should look out for?

This could be the first time a husband and wife win at the same awards ceremony. Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”) and Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”) are nominated for, respectively, best actress and best actor. Both have previously won Oscars: Cruz, for supporting actress (“Vicky, Cristina Barcelona,” 2008), and Bardem, for supporting actor (“No Country for Old Men,” 2007). Read more about happy couples who must be even happier when each half has won an Academy Award.

The following actors and artists are also up for first-time awards: Kristen Stewart (best actress, ”Spencer”), Kirsten Dunst (best actress “The Power of the Dog”), Ariana DeBose (best supporting actress “West Side Story”), Beyoncé (best original song, “King Richard”), Billie Eilish (best original song, “No Time to Die”), Jessie Buckley (best supporting actress “The Lost Daughter”), Aunjanue Ellis (best supporting actress “King Richard”), Kodi Smit-McPhee (best supporting actor “Power of the Dog”), Ciarán Hinds (best supporting actor, “Belfast”), Jesse Plemons (best supporting actor, “The Power of the Dog”), and Questlove (best documentary feature “Summer of Soul”).

