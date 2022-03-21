This week’s TV: The Oscars, a ‘Halo’ series, and the return of ‘Atlanta’

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC, preceded by all the red carpet swirls you might want on the E! and ABC pre-shows.

Now that everything is back to normal . . . just kidding. But the Oscars are here, no matter what, for your pleasure, or hate-watching, or whatever your viewing mode may be.

Hosts: Can the telecast undo its annual decline in the ratings this year? The show’s producers are hoping so. Rather than going without a host, as it has the past three years, the Oscars will feature three: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes.

Controversy: Every year, there is an Oscar controversy that also serves to promote the show. This year, the biggest noise has come from the Academy’s decision to film eight awards presentations — for shorts (live action, animated, and documentary), editing, score, hair and makeup, sound, and production design — beforehand and edit them into the telecast. High-profile detractors include Steven Spielberg and Jessica Chastain.

Predictions: It has been a very long prelude this year, considering the late telecast date, and predictions have been all over the map as the smaller movie awards have gone to a variety of choices. The biggest winning energy seems to be for “The Power of the Dog” and Jane Campion for that movie’s direction and adapted screenplay. Netflix has this scenario on its vision board. Possible spoiler: “CODA.”

For best actress, Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) — who, unlike three of her competitors, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, and Olivia Colman, has yet to win — may leave with the statue. The Oscars are known for make-up wins, after all.

For best actor, Will Smith (“King Richard”) may also benefit from the “he’s overdue” vibe. But Benedict Cumberbatch and Andrew Garfield also have some — though not as much — buzz.

Troy Kotsur and Ariana DeBose are the favorites for best supporting actor (“CODA”) and actress (“West Side Story”).

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Movie fans, this one’s for you, based on a popular Twitter feed. The new half-hour docuseries “One Perfect Shot” has directors looking back at some of the notable moments in their own films. With high-tech visual tools, they are able to walk through the scenes as they talk. The six-episode series, developed by Ava DuVernay, includes Patty Jenkins on “Wonder Woman,” Aaron Sorkin on “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Kasi Lemmons on “Harriet,” Jon M. Chu on “Crazy Rich Asians,” Malcolm D. Lee on “Girls Trip,” and Michael Mann on “Heat.” It premieres Thursday on HBO Max.

Gong Jung Hwan (left) as General Jin Ha and Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha in "Halo" on Paramount+. Adrienn Szabo/Adrienn Szabo/Paramount+

2. “Halo,” which premieres Thursday on Paramount+, is a nine-episode series based on the Xbox franchise. Pablo Schreiber stars as the Master Chief, Spartan-117, Natascha McElhone is Dr. Halsey, the creator of the Spartan super soldiers, and Jen Taylor is the most advanced AI in history and may be the key to the survival of the human race.

3. “Pachinko,” based on the bestselling novel by Min Jin Lee, is premiering Friday on Apple TV+. The eight-episode epic, which is in Korean, Japanese, and English, follows a Korean immigrant family across four generations. Created by Soo Hugh, it stars Lee Min-ho, Jin Ha, Minha Kim, and Youn Yuh-jung, who won an Oscar for her supporting role in “Minari.”

4. The four-episode docuseries “Clive Davis: Most Iconic Performances” features material from the legendary music mogul’s archive, including performances by Tina Turner, Paul Simon, Prince, H.E.R., the Bee Gees, Jay-Z, Ray Charles, and Willie Nelson. Premiering Wednesday on Paramount+, it also features Davis interviewing Oprah Winfrey, Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, H.E.R., Carole King, Rod Stewart, Barry Gibb, Alicia Keys, and Joni Mitchell.

5. Costume dramas come and go this week. On Monday at 9 p.m., HBO’s “The Gilded Age” will wrap up its first nine-episode season. Will there be snubs? I liked a lot about Julian Fellowes’s latest, but I keep hearing complaints from readers. Then, on Friday, Netflix’s somewhat giddy and less traditional “Bridgerton” from Shonda Rhimes returns for season two, with a focus on the eldest Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony, and his sloppy romantic life.

Donald Glover (left) and Brian Tyree Henry in "Atlanta." Coco Olakunle/FX

6. It has been about four years since we last saw “Atlanta,” Donald Glover’s comedy. The wait is over: The series returns to FX on Thursday at 10 p.m. for a 10-episode season three, picking up with Paper Boi on his first international tour. Meanwhile, the final season, season four, will appear sometime this fall.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Bring Her Home” Looking into the murders and disappearances of Indigenous women. GBH 2, Monday, 10 p.m.

“Starstruck” The “Notting Hill”-esque rom-com returns for season two. HBO Max, Thursday

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” Lizzo looks for backup dancers in this competition series. Amazon, Friday

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Life & Beth” Amy Schumer stars as a woman hitting 40 who realizes she’s not thrilled with any of her life choices. Hulu

“Minx” A comedy about an erotic magazine for women. HBO Max

“Upload” The futuristic comedy returns in good form. Amazon

“The Tourist” Jamie Dornan stars in this mystery as a man with amnesia. HBO Max

“Severance” What if we could split our identities into a work self and a home self? Apple TV+

“Inventing Anna” A look at a complicated con artist, starring Julia Garner. Netflix

“Pam & Tommy” The sex-tape story takes on sexism and early viral videos. Hulu

“Suspicion” A thriller that’s neither tense nor particularly logical. Apple TV+

“The Afterparty” An inventive whodunit played for laughs. Apple TV+

