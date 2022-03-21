Tom Hanks surprises wedding couple by joining photos of their special day

Hanks spotted the wedding party in Philadelphia on Saturday taking pictures and asked if he could jump in some of them, WCVB - TV reported.

This bride likely won’t cast away her photo-bombed portraits from her special day — Tom Hanks was the surprise wedding-photo crasher , after all.

“We all lost it,” Rowland told WCVB. “The bridesmaids shuffled out of the limo, and he posed with photos and congratulated everyone, and then as fast as he popped in, he was gone. It was just so sweet and fun!”

In photo carousel posted to her Instagram, Rowland included some of the photos of wedding shoot, as well as a picture of the bride smiling next to her bridesmaids and Hanks, who was sporting a black jacket and aviators.

“I’d like to say a photo bomb from Tom Hanks was the best part of yesterday,” Rowland captioned the photos, “but honestly I’d be lying. (No offense to the GOAT).”

Hanks happened to be in the city to shoot his new film, “A Man Called Otto,” which is about a grumpy man who becomes friends with his neighbors.

And it seems like Hanks has himself some new friends in the bridal party.

Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.