Biden says Russia weighs cyberattack, urges US vigilance

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden warned that Russia is weighing a cyberattack against the U.S. and urged private businesses to enhance their defenses.

Biden said in a statement that Russia “could conduct malicious cyber activity against the United States, including as a response to the unprecedented economic costs we’ve imposed” in response to the Ukraine invasion.

The administration has “evolving intelligence that the Russian government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks,” he added, and said the U.S. private sector should “harden your cyber defense immediately.”’