HubSpot hit by hackers in search of cryptocurrency

HubSpot said in a statement that it learned on Friday that “a bad actor compromised a HubSpot employee account.” The company added, “At this time, we believe this to be a targeted incident focused on customers in the cryptocurrency industry.”

HubSpot’s software helps companies with online sales and marketing, and the hackers stole contact information of individual customers of the HubSpot customers. The information included in some cases names, e-mail and mailing addresses, and phone numbers.

Boston-area software company HubSpot said hackers stole data from fewer than 30 of its corporate customers who deal with cryptocurrency.

The stolen information could be used as part of an attack to steal cryptocurrencies from customers by helping the crooks pose as the companies. Sending fake e-mails trying to steal a customer’s account login and password is known as a phishing attack.

Advertisement

Among the companies hit were Boston-based crypto company Circle Internet Financial, as well as BlockFi, based in New Jersey, and Pantera Capital in California.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

“Circle’s internal systems, customer funds and financial transaction data were not impacted by the security incident at HubSpot,” Circle said in a statement. “Sensitive personal information, like Social Security numbers or government-issued identification, were not accessed as this information is not stored on HubSpot. We have communicated with the affected parties and will follow up with them on any material developments as we continue to monitor and investigate the incident.”

BlockFi, which helps customers buy and sell crypto, said in a statement that its internal systems and client funds “are safeguarded and were not impacted.”

“We wanted to make our clients aware of this incident before bad actors could utilize this information to their detriment,” the company said. “We felt time was of the essence, and we are expediently working through a full review of the facts.”

Pantera did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

Shares of Cambridge-based HubSpot lost about 5 percent in afternoon trading on Monday and has lost 29 percent so far this year.





Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.