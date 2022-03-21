Lawsuit says Google discriminates against Black workers

A former Google employee sued the tech giant for racial discrimination, saying it engages in a “pattern and practice” of unfair treatment for its Black workers. April Curley was hired in 2014 to recruit Black candidates for the company. Her lawsuit, filed on Friday in US District Court for the Northern District of California in San Jose, claims she was unlawfully fired in 2020 after she began speaking out and “called for reform of the barriers and double standards Google imposed on Black employees and applicants.” The complaint states, “Google’s centralized leadership, which is nearly devoid of Black representation, holds biased and stereotypical views about the abilities and potential of Black professionals.” As a result, the lawsuit continues, Black employees are paid less, advance less, and often leave the company. A representative for Google did not immediately respond to a message for comment on Monday. The lawsuit, which seeks class action status, echoes years of complaints from Black employees at the company. That includes prominent artificial intelligence scholar Timnit Gebru, who said she was pushed out in 2020 after a dispute over a research paper. Curley’s lawsuit claims the company viewed Black job candidates “through harmful racial stereotypes” and claimed that hiring managers deemed Black candidates “not ‘Googly’ enough, a plain dog whistle for race discrimination.” The lawsuit states that Google wanted Curley to “quietly put on a good face for the company.” Instead, according to the suit, she was a champion for Black employees and Black students who called for reform. In response, the complaint says, Google “unlawfully marginalized, undermined, and ultimately terminated” Curley. ― ASSOCIATED PRESS

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

ENERGY

Advertisement

Saudi Aramco to use profits to increase its oil capacity

Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, said it plans to use its enormous profits from last year to double down on boosting oil output capacity and move into shale drilling, which has transformed the oil industry in the United States. The company Sunday reported net income of $110 billion for 2021, more than double that of the previous year. The earnings mostly reflected higher prices as oil demand recovered from the steep falls in the early stages of the pandemic. The rich earnings are allowing the company to invest in meeting what the Saudi leadership believes will be a strong global need for oil and natural gas in the next few years, as well as in technologies that could reduce the overall carbon content of the fuels it sells in the future. For instance, Aramco is investing in low-carbon hydrogen, a potential multipurpose fuel, and in storing carbon dioxide underground. But oil and natural gas remain the key focus for capital spending, which is expected to rise to as much as $50 billion in 2022 from $31.9 billion in 2021. The high prices for oil and gas and concerns about supplies in recent months represent something of a reaffirmation that there will be a role for Aramco for the foreseeable future. Aramco said it was on the way to increasing oil production capacity to 13 million barrels a day from the current 12 million, a level that should eventually encourage higher production. ― NEW YORK TIMES

Advertisement

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter cleared of obstruction accusation in Nazi tweet case

Twitter Inc.’s French arm was cleared of accusations it obstructed a probe to uncover the author of a tweet accusing a public official of being a Nazi. The Versailles criminal court on Monday dismissed the case against Twitter France and its country manager. In court, the Twitter executive had argued that the French unit wasn’t in a position to aid the probe as it doesn’t store data, according to Agence France-Presse. Twitter suggested that the request should instead have been sent to its European headquarters in Ireland. It’s the second time in recent months that Twitter has faced French court action over how it combats hate speech on its platform. In January, Twitter was ordered by the Paris court of appeals to give precise details on the resources and staff dedicated to that task. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

AGRICULTURE

Brazil farmers caught in wrong-way bet on fertilizers as war drives up prices

Many Brazilian farmers have been caught off guard by soaring fertilizer prices following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, leaving them stuck paying more for nutrients to support their plantings later this year. Only 28 percent of Brazil’s fertilizer needs for the second half of this year were bought in February, according to a StoneX survey of growers representing about 40 percent of the nation’s total grains output. That’s down from 43 percent a year ago. Few deals have closed since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Brazil is an agricultural powerhouse and also the world’s biggest fertilizer importer, so any impacts on fertilizer markets can affect the South American nation with consequences resonating beyond its borders. Given the escalating prices and supply shortages, it’s unlikely farmers will be able to match the same fertilizer use of prior seasons, which could translate into lower yields when the world is facing global food inflation. The main concern is on soybean plantings starting in September. Orders must be made as late as July to ensure a suitable time for transportation. Russia and neighboring Belarus are among the world’s top fertilizer suppliers. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

ENERGY

Manhattan tower will be entirely powered by renewables

Brookfield Properties will power its One Manhattan West office skyscraper with renewable energy from upstate New York. Another unit of parent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will provide hydropower for the 67-story tower, part of the Manhattan West project on the borough’s far west side. Brookfield Renewable operates more than 70 hydropower facilities and three wind farms in the state, with capacity to generate roughly 900 megawatts of electricity, according to the firm. The 2.1 million-square-foot tower, in the Hudson Yards area, has tenants including the National Hockey League and law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENVIRONMENT

SEC considers enacting sweeping climate disclosure rule

Securities regulators in the United States are moving closer to enacting a sweeping new rule that would require all publicly traded companies to report more information to investors about the impact of their activities on climate change and the creation of greenhouse gases. The Securities and Exchange Commission is considering the much-anticipated climate disclosure rule at a meeting Monday. It has been a centerpiece in the regulatory agenda of Gary Gensler, the commission’s chairman, and a longtime demand of climate advocates. The commission could vote on the measure at the meeting. The proposed rule is a big step toward holding companies accountable for their role in climate change and giving investors more leverage in forcing changes to business practices that have contributed to rising global temperatures. If approved, it would set up a reporting framework requiring all companies to begin providing information about the climate-related impact of their businesses in their annual reports and stock registration statements. The rule, which has been in the works for over a year, already has provoked opposition from some business trade groups and may be challenged in court — something that could delay its effective date. The SEC has sought to get ahead of the anticipated opposition by pointing out that the commission has been issuing guidance to companies about disclosing information on the environmental impact of their businesses for several decades. ― NEW YORK TIMES

Advertisement











