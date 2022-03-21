Natalia Urtubey, City Hall’s small-business champion, joins the Eastern Bank Foundation

Natalia Urtubey thought she would move to Boston for just two years, to get her master’s degree, and then return home to pursue her career.

More than a decade after Urtubey arrived from Arizona to get a master’s in public administration at Suffolk University, her impact in her adopted hometown continues to grow. Consider her newest career move from City Hall, where she led the city’s small-business support efforts, over to the Eastern Bank Foundation.

Urtubey on Monday joined the $300 million foundation, alongside several other foundation fellows who work with chief executive Nancy Huntington Stager and board chair Bob Rivers. Her role as foundation fellow will involve helping disadvantaged entrepreneurs, particularly in urban neighborhoods in Boston and smaller industrial cities in New England. She’ll work with Stager to allocate grants, and coordinate volunteer initiatives and advocacy efforts.

Other foundation fellows include Rahn Dorsey (early childhood), Tom Weber (early childhood), and Jeff Fuhrer (racial equity research). It will be a City Hall-style reunion for Urtubey and Dorsey, who was the city’s chief of education from 2014 to 2018.

This career in Boston almost didn’t happen. She said she planned to move back to Arizona after getting her Suffolk degree but fell in love with the city and its myriad, intertwined networks through her work one summer at Boston social service organization ABCD.

Once she got her master’s, she worked in the nonprofit sector before then-Mayor Martin J. Walsh tapped her to lead engagement efforts for his Boston 2030 planning effort about six years ago. Eventually, in 2018, Urtubey became City Hall’s point person for small businesses.

The job took a big turn during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many small businesses struggled to survive, particularly during those tough first few months when much of Boston’s economy was shut down. Urtubey helped distribute nearly $30 million in grants, while maintaining a goal of helping companies figure out ways to grow revenue during the pandemic, and beyond.

It’s a mission she’ll continue to pursue at the foundation.

“The frantic life of City Hall is really fast-paced, and responsive and putting out fires,” Urtubey said. “While that is a place where organized chaos is part of what I’ve grown accustomed to, I’m really excited about doing real, deep strategic thinking with partners across the region.”

She knew she had “made it” as a Bostonian when Walsh asked her which school she attended — which Boston school, that is.

“It reminded me how committed I am to the community,” Urtubey said. “I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. Boston stole my heart.”

Marty’s back on the lunch circuit

For many of the roughly 400 people who attended the New England Council’s event at the Seaport Hotel on Friday, it must have seemed like they had taken a time machine back to 2019. Few people were wearing masks, and many of those in attendance hugged each other because they hadn’t seen each other in two-plus years. And then there was the speaker: Martin J. Walsh.

Once a familiar presence on Boston’s lunch circuit as mayor, Walsh was back. But this time, it was to celebrate his one-year anniversary as President Biden’s labor secretary. Walsh didn’t need bomb-sniffing dogs to check out the room first when he was mayor, as council chief executive Jim Brett noted.

Amazon, which became a major employer in Boston during Walsh’s tenure in City Hall, sponsored the event. And Jerome Smith, Amazon’s head of community affairs for New England, introduced Walsh, and mentioned how accessible Walsh was when Smith worked for him as his chief of civic engagement.

“We joked his cellphone was the most lethal weapon, to destroy our calm, quiet day,” Smith said. Many of those calls, Smith said, would result in Walsh saying, “Jerome, I’m going to need you to call him back.”

During his speech, Walsh touted a number of Biden administration accomplishments. But he also joked how he tried to conduct official Labor Department business in Boston, but would be sent to other parts of the country instead.

“Everywhere I go . . . I talk about Boston, Massachusetts,” Walsh said. “People are like rolling their eyes, ‘here he goes again.’”

He said his agency is working to broaden apprenticeships beyond their traditional use in building trades, to help companies that are struggling to find the right people to fill open jobs. “Many of you call or text me . . . that same number from before [about the issue],” Walsh said. “Probably 90 percent of this room has it.”

Afterward, Walsh gave Amazon a shout out without mentioning it by name: “I took a picture with Jerome and his team a minute ago. Some of that team used to be my team . . . When you see good people go [to a company], you know that company is heading in the right direction.”

Energy politics, front and center

National Grid chief executive John Pettigrew is British, but he showed off his understanding of New England politics when speaking to the Boston College Chief Executives Club last Thursday. Or maybe it’s just that utility companies have the same “siting” problems on his side of the pond as they do here.

During a meeting at the Boston Harbor Hotel, Pettigrew fielded questions from Pratt Wiley, the chief executive of The Partnership Inc., a professional development organization for people of color. Pettigrew explained the biggest challenge to removing carbon emissions from the electric grid is the need to build a cleaner, greener infrastructure, often near where people live.

He didn’t name a particular project. He didn’t have to. Everyone in that room could probably rattle off a few projects that were delayed or abandoned because of siting concerns.

“Nobody wants to add infrastructure in their neighborhood,” Pettigrew said. “If we’re going to decarbonize the network . . . you’re going to need infrastructure to support that.”

The solution, he said, should be more of a carrot, than a stick: “We need to find a way in Massachusetts and other states to get people to be rewarded for hosting that infrastructure.”

You can’t run away from the circus

Just about every pursuit or profession has a hall of fame. But the circus world might be the only one with a Ring of Fame.

Not a household name, but Joe Gold knows it well. He spent much of his career as a local promoter for Feld Entertainment and its Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus before leaving his job as vice president of marketing and sales in 1998. Soon thereafter, he launched his Boston-based consultancy, The Gold Group, which helps entertainment venues, promoters, and producers drum up ticket sales.

Gold got pulled back into the circus life last month, when he attended the annual Circus Ring of Fame induction ceremony in Sarasota, Fla. There, he accepted the Ring of Fame induction on behalf of his peers, the “advance professionals” who do marketing and promoting. It was the first time the Circus Ring of Fame inducted a “class,” as opposed to individuals. (Among the others inducted that night was famed acrobat Nik Wallenda.)

And yes, there is an actual ring: a circle of plaques around a traffic rotary, known as St. Armands Circle.

For Gold, it was a fun trip down memory lane. His clients with Gold Group range well beyond the big top now; local ones include Emerson College and Southwick’s Zoo. But the circus remains close to his heart. He remembers its heyday in Boston, including the elephant herds that would traipse down Memorial Drive on their way to the arena. He even took some pachyderms for lunch at the North End, and escorted a particularly toothy one named King Tusk to the Boston Harbor Hotel.

“When you work for the circus,” Gold recalled, “you can do some crazy stuff.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.