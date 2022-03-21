Zendaya and Tom Holland spotted in Boston on Sunday

It’s every “Spider-Man” fan’s dream, and we’re living it.
Superstar actress Zendaya and actor-boyfriend Tom Holland were spotted on Sunday at Tatte Bakery & Cafe on Boylston Street. The pair sat at the cafe counter, chatting over beverages and small bites.
Photo of Zendaya & Tom seen in Boston earlier today! pic.twitter.com/cXGJp0dSX8— Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) March 20, 2022
The A-listers may have been easy to miss, looking so very much like the rest of us in their plain white T’s, relaxed jeans, and coffees to-go. Zendaya also had her dog, Noon, in tow.
More of Zendaya seen in Boston earlier today. pic.twitter.com/hhLU67nGyF— Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) March 20, 2022
The “Euphoria” star has been in town since at least last Monday filming the new movie “Challengers,” directed by Luca Guadagnino of “Call Me By Your Name” fame. The upcoming film also features co-stars Josh O’Connor of “The Crown” and Mike Faist of “West Side Story.” “Challengers” tells the story of Tashi, a tennis player-turned coach who helps her husband, Art, go from a mediocre tennis player to a world-famous Grand Slam champion, according to Deadline.
Last week, Zendaya, 25, was seen shopping on Newbury Street, sharing the experience via Instagram with her 133 million followers. Since then, fans have likely been wondering the Emmy winner’s whereabouts, and were thrilled not only to see her still in Boston, but with Holland, 25 — a love interest that everyone can seem to get behind.
“Life goal: find someone that looks at you the way Tom Holland looks at Zendaya,” one person tweeted.
“My heart is melting!” another person said.
life goal: find someone who looks at you the way tom holland looks at zendaya pic.twitter.com/rJurL215Rh— 𝒓𝒂𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒍 (@bloodyrachell) March 21, 2022
Zendaya and Tom Holland together in Boston!!! 🫠🫠 my heart is melting! pic.twitter.com/Ai69I2Pxjd— random updates (@NikeNiska) March 20, 2022
The pair met in 2016 while working on “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” and their romantic relationship was made public in summer 2021. Looks like they’re still going strong.
Meanwhile, the guy photographed sitting to the left to Zendaya and Holland at Tatte got in on the Twitter chatter.
“I was just trying to make beats like what the [expletive]?” Drew Monson tweeted, adding that the stars came in for “about 15 minutes, got a mocha frappe to share, and then left.”
“Tom has restless leg syndrome. I didn’t hear much but Zendaya definitely said ‘Euphoria is crazy’ and Tom went ‘You’re telling me’ lol,” Monson added.
If anyone is curious, they came in for about 15 minutes, got a mocha frappe to share and then left. Tom has restless leg syndrome. I didn’t hear much but Zendaya definitely said “Euphoria is crazy” and Tom went "You're telling me" lol— Drew Monson (@mytoecold) March 21, 2022
In a recent interview, Guadagnino said “Challengers” would be filming in Boston through May and June, and that it would premiere in 2023. MGM Studios recently acquired rights to the film, according to Deadline, and Amy Pascal, Guadagnino, Zendaya, and Rachel O’Connor of Pascal Pictures are producing. Justin Kuritzkes wrote the script, according to Deadline.
POV: Watching Zendaya and Tom Holland wander around Boston via the internet pic.twitter.com/2Tw2c72iaM— Pat Lovelace (@patluvlace) March 20, 2022
I was at Tatte in Boston around 11:15 this afternoon and apparently zendaya & tom holland were there around noon please the universe does not want me to win— b (@briesmithxo) March 20, 2022
just found out tom holland and zendaya are in boston and i was in the city all day as well pic.twitter.com/YSrIlPO9CY— Emily (@emily_y29) March 20, 2022
to zendaya and tom holland: cathy and i saw you on the street, you walked in front of us as we were walking into the commons- we tried very hard to look normal you are both gorgeous humans i hope u are loving boston— lauren 🕊 (@loelizabethh) March 20, 2022
