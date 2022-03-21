An R.I. investor targeting university-based, resarch-driven ventures

“Game-changing innovations are being developed at Brown and other universities, and entrepreneurs are the ones who can drive them out of the labs and into the world,” said Sparkman. “Nothing is more inspiring than the clarion call of an entrepreneur on a mission, and we want to amplify that call and turn it into action.”

But this year, Sparkman founded RightHill Ventures , backed by a $300,000 grant from the US Economic Development Administration and founded under Slater Technology. RightHill will be dedicated to providing seed-stage capital and other startup support, but specifically targeting Brown University’s research-driven ventures and founders.

Thorne Sparkman, the managing director of Slater Technology Fund , was already in tune with the entrepreneurial talent in Rhode Island. Slater Technology, the state’s oldest and said to be the most active seed-stage investment fund, provides capital to early-stage technology startups that can demonstrate high-growth potential.

Q: What is Slater Technology Fund and how do you make tangible investments there?

Sparkman: Slater is a seed-stage fund to focus exclusively on Rhode Island deals. We’re almost always the first money into these companies and we typically invest capital that we manage under a contract with the state of Rhode Isand. We have all sorts of entrepreneurs and technologies, from genomics and life sciences to software and energy. It’s very eclectic in that sense.

Q: What makes Slater different?

Sparkman: A few years back, we started doing special purpose vehicles (a fund to specifically help one company) and we would do that in order to stick with our winners longer. We’d do this by using private capital, by going to family offices and high net-worth individuals. They would invest money that we would manage. And that’s the tactic that we’ve been using for about four or five years to supercharge our portfolio companies. We’ve always worked with university-type startups. We’ve probably got 40 companies out of Brown and the University of Rhode Island — which make up about 25 percent of the deals we’ve done.

Q: So how is RightHill Ventures different?

Sparkman: RightHill Ventures is all about combining a focus on university-based ventures with the power of the special purpose vehicles.

Q: Why focus on university research-driven entrepreneurs and startups?

Sparkman: Professors don’t work on the next version of social media. They try to cure cancer, help slow global warming, and they don’t think about the next feature to add. They are thinking a decade ahead. They are funded by federal funding agencies, like the National Institute of Health and the National Science Foundation, and those agencies are by far the largest funding source in Rhode Island. In most states, that’s the case. So you have super-smart people working on super-hard problems, trying to get a decade ahead, and they are funded with this deep, non-diluted source.

In terms of the DNA for what makes a great company, there’s nothing better. You start with intellectual property, prototypical technologies that are ideally a game changer, but they’re super early. They don’t have teammates, products, or customers. It takes a special kind of investor to get in there at that time, recruit teams, and figure out what commercial sectors to go after. It’s not for everyone.

Q: Where were you before joining Slater?

Sparkman: I have been an early stage investor at Slater for about 20 years. Before that, I was an internet entrepreneur. Prior to that, I was in Berkley, California, in both internet entrepreneurship and I founded a business incubator to catch ideas coming off the Berkley campus. So the early stage part is in my blood. After I sold the internet company and moved back to the East Coast, I was looking around for something interesting to do and was lurking in the labs at the computer science department at Brown. That’s how Slater got started.

Q: Who is leading RightHill?

Sparkman: Slater Director Bob Chatham, who brings extensive experience and successful track records in technology company creation and investment, and myself. We plan on working with Brown’s Nelson Center for Entrepreneurship, Brown University’s Technology Innovations Office and Biomedical Innovations to Impact (BBII) Fund, Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Health, Brown Angel Group, Rhode Island Bio, and NEMIC (the Foundation for the New England Medical Center).

Our advisors include Dave Durfee, the CEO and chief scientist of Bay Computer Associates; Moses Goddard, who is a life sciences entrepreneur and is on the board of Rhode Island Bio; Dr. Megan Ranney, the director of the Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Health and academic dean at Brown’s School of Public Health; and Jason Harry, the director of Nelson Center for Entrepreneurship’s Breakthrough Lab and a technology and entrepreneurship professor.

