Anti-war protesters arrested after climbing onto roof of Raytheon building in Cambridge

Police arrested five anti-war demonstrators who went onto the roof of Raytheon’s facility in Cambridge on Monday to denounce the weapons manufacturer for “profiting from war, genocide, and colonial violence,” according to officials and protest organizers.

Activists with Resist and Abolish the Military Industrial Complex (RAM INC) and FANG Collective gathered outside the building on Moulton Street, where police were called about 8:15 a.m. and found a small group of protesters on the roof and another 20 to 30 standing on the ground.

Police spent nearly four hours trying to communicate and escort the protesters off the roof, but they refused and had locked themselves together, Jeremy Warnick, a Cambridge Police spokesman, said in a statement.