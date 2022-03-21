Attorney General Merrick Garland will address Harvard commencement in May

United States Attorney General Merrick B. Garland will deliver the main speech during the joint commencement ceremony in May for Harvard University’s classes of 2020 and 2021, cohorts that were denied in-person celebrations when they initially finished school as the COVID-19 pandemic raged, university officials said Monday.

The appearance by Garland, who holds bachelors and law degrees from Harvard, was confirmed in a statement posted Monday to the Harvard Gazette, a university publication. The joint commencement for the two classes will be held May 29.

“Merrick Garland is a true public servant,” said Harvard President Larry Bacow in the statement. “From his unfailing resolve in the wake of the Oklahoma City bombings, to his widely respected service as a judge, to his leadership at the Department of Justice, he has demonstrated deep devotion to the rule of law and to the cause of justice. It is an honor to have him join us for what will surely be a memorable address.”