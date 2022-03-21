fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boston police arrest man in connection with fatal stabbing in downtown Boston

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated March 21, 2022, 19 minutes ago

A man is under arrest and charged with a fatal stabbing in downtown Boston Saturday evening, police said.

The name of the suspect is being withheld pending confirmation of his identity. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court later Monday.

Officers responded to 33 Union St. shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday to investigate reports of a person stabbed. The victim was taken to an unidentified hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police ordered all nightspots located on Union Street between North and Hanover streets closed as investigators conducted their on scene probe during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

This is a developing story and will be updated.


John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

