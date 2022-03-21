Boston police arrest man in connection with fatal stabbing in downtown Boston

A man is under arrest and charged with a fatal stabbing in downtown Boston Saturday evening, police said.

The name of the suspect is being withheld pending confirmation of his identity. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court later Monday.

Officers responded to 33 Union St. shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday to investigate reports of a person stabbed. The victim was taken to an unidentified hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.