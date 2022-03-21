Boy, 5, alerts parents to fire at Swanzey, N.H., farm; no one injured, no animals lost, chief says

A quick-thinking 5-year-old boy alerted his parents to a fire that broke out on the family’s farm Sunday morning in Swanzey, N.H., officials said.
Swanzey Fire Chief William Gould said in a brief phone interview Monday that the two-alarm blaze at the property on Sawyers Crossing Road started around 7:30 a.m., and at the time, only the child was up. But the boy didn’t panic when he saw the flames emanating from a garage on their farm.
“He looked out and saw the rear shop, rear garage on fire, and he alerted his parents,” Gould said.
He said there were no injuries to any of the farm’s human or animal occupants. Gould said the small farm has “a lot” of animals, and there was “no loss of life” to any of them. No firefighters were hurt, either.
Advertisement
Gould said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Estimated financial damages weren’t immediately available. The chief said there was “some damage” to a smaller building exposed to the garage, which at one point was fully engulfed in flames, according to video footage posted to the Fire Department’s Facebook page.
However, Gould said by phone, “the main house was untouched” by the fire.
He commended the child for paying attention and having the wherewithal to immediately wake his parents.
“It worked out well,” Gould said. “That’s for sure.”
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.