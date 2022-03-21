Boy, 5, alerts parents to fire at Swanzey, N.H., farm; no one injured, no animals lost, chief says

A quick-thinking 5-year-old boy alerted his parents to a fire that broke out on the family’s farm Sunday morning in Swanzey, N.H., officials said.

Swanzey Fire Chief William Gould said in a brief phone interview Monday that the two-alarm blaze at the property on Sawyers Crossing Road started around 7:30 a.m., and at the time, only the child was up. But the boy didn’t panic when he saw the flames emanating from a garage on their farm.

“He looked out and saw the rear shop, rear garage on fire, and he alerted his parents,” Gould said.