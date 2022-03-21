Decades in the making, Green Line extension to Somerville’s Union Square finally opens for passengers

Thirty-two years after the state first promised to extend the Green Line and 18 years after that hearing, the first trolley car full of passengers rolled down the tracks from the new Union Square station in Somerville just before 5:00 a.m.

Then-Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone demanded the state keep its end of the bargain. “A deal is a deal,” he told lawmakers.

It was 2004. Around 300 people filled a State House auditorium fired up and furious about the stalled Green Line extension project to Somerville and Medford. It had been promised since 1990 and no shovels had yet hit the ground.

Advertisement

Curtatone was on board.

“This only happened because an entire city demanded that the state and federal governments honor their commitments,” he said. “We had to fight like hell.”

Transit enthusiasts traveled from near and far to be on board the first trolley of the new Green Line extension Monday morning, gathering outside the Union Square station in the dark amid whipping winds around 4:30 a.m. They were joined by Curtatone, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority general manager Steve Poftak, and Somerville mayor Katjana Ballantyne. As the first trolley departed, the crowd erupted in cheers. High fives, hugs and handshakes abounded.

“It’s history,” said August Blake, 30, of Saugus, who sported a green hat for the occasion. “The first train is only going to happen once.”

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak waited by the entrance of Union Square Station for the first run on the Green Line extension from Union Square around 4:50am on Monday. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The opening of passenger service to the new Union Square station in Somerville and re-made Lechmere station in Cambridge marks a major milestone for the MBTA. The Green Line extension, a $2.3 billion project, is the first new subway branch to open in the Boston area since 1987.

Still, a lot more needs to be done to cross the Green Line extension off the agency’s list of capital projects in the works. The timing of the opening of the much longer second branch to Medford, which includes five new stations has been delayed until this summer.

Advertisement

But for those who have been advocating for the extension since the 1990s through a seemingly endless series of stops and starts, Monday was a good day.

“I am excited for the region, I’m excited for Somerville,” said Ballantyne.

In 1990, the state promised to extend the Green Line to “Ball Square/Tufts University” as part of an agreement with the Conservation Law Foundation, a legal advocacy group, to mitigate the environmental impacts of the Big Dig, which buried Interstate 93 beneath the center of Boston. The foundation sued the state in 2005, accusing it of stalling the project, and settled in 2007 when the government agreed to complete it by 2014.

Ruben Vierling-Claassen (in orange coat) from Cambridge took photos of the first run of the Green Line extension from Union Square station Somerville early Monday morning. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The years dragged on with little progress until in early 2015, the state won a $1 billion federal grant for the extension. But later that year, Massachusetts halted the project and considered scrapping it entirely after the total cost ballooned to $3 billion. At the time, the MBTA said the project had suffered from too little oversight, an accelerated timeline, and a mishandled bidding process.

After some cost cutting, in November 2017, the MBTA’s oversight board voted unanimously to award the design and construction contract to GLX Constructors, a joint venture of several construction and design companies.

Construction on the 4.7-mile project to Somerville and Medford began in 2018 with the goal of beginning passenger service at the seven new stations by December 2021. Complications in building its substations along the Union Square branch pushed the opening back to March. The MBTA estimates the Medford branch could open as soon as this summer.

Advertisement

John Dalton, the MBTA’s Green Line extension program manager, has been overseeing the project since November 2016.

He had been following the excitement about the opening among transit enthusiasts on Twitter, but was amazed to see so many people turn out to ride the first trolley Monday morning.

“It says a lot about how much people want this train here,” he said. “They’ve endured a lot of bumps in the road and been waiting a long time.”

There will be more bumps to come as Somerville deals with the displacement of long-time residents many believe the extended Green Line is causing as developers buy up properties nearby and raise rents. Ballantyne said more needs to be done to make sure everyone can benefit from the new transit line.

“We have to continue using every tool possible in Somerville to help our residents benefit from the opportunity of the Green Line,” she said. “There is more to be done to make sure that everybody is included.”

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.