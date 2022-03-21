Dorchester man arrested after videos allegedly show him choking small dog, putting the animal in dryer

A 32-year-old Dorchester man was arrested Wednesday after videos were discovered of him allegedly choking a small dog and putting the animal in a clothes dryer, Boston police said.
Justin Williams is facing charges of cruelty to animals, Boston police said in a statement Monday. Williams has been arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court, police said, but they did not include the outcome of the arraignment.
The investigation, also involving the MSPCA and Boston Animal Care and Control, started last Monday afternoon and is ongoing, police said.
“Investigators had responded to the suspect’s residence after receiving a disturbing video documenting the suspect choking a small dog, believed to be a chihuahua, while yelling profanities,” police said. “A second video later showed the suspect throwing the dog into a clothes dryer and setting it on the highest possible temperature before turning it on.”
Animal Control took custody of the dog soon after for evaluation and treatment, police said, while detectives acquired an arrest warrant.
Williams was arrested about 1:26 p.m. Wednesday at his home, police said.
