Dorchester man arrested after videos allegedly show him choking small dog, putting the animal in dryer

A 32-year-old Dorchester man was arrested Wednesday after videos were discovered of him allegedly choking a small dog and putting the animal in a clothes dryer, Boston police said.

Justin Williams is facing charges of cruelty to animals, Boston police said in a statement Monday. Williams has been arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court, police said, but they did not include the outcome of the arraignment.

The investigation, also involving the MSPCA and Boston Animal Care and Control, started last Monday afternoon and is ongoing, police said.