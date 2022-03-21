Family ‘devastated’ by death of 27-year-old Leominster Marine who died in NATO training exercise in Norway

“Ross was so caring, compassionate, and committed, not only to his country, but also to being the best son, brother, husband, son-in-law, nephew, cousin, uncle, brother-in-law, friend, and Marine that he could be,” his family said in a Facebook posting for the Leominster, Lancaster and Sterling Veterans’ Services.

“We are broken hearted, left trying to imagine our lives without Ross,” relatives of the Reynolds said in the statement . “We will miss his smile, his hugs, his laughter. We will miss his energy and goodness.”

The family of Marine Captain Ross A. Reynolds, a Leominster native and graduate of Worcester State University, said Monday they are “devastated” by the death of the 27-year-old in a NATO training exercise in Norway last week.

Reynolds and three other Marines were killed when the V-22B Osprey aircraft they were aboard crashed on Friday. The crash also claimed the lives of Captain Matthew Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Ind.; Gunnery Sergeant James Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio; and Corporal Jacob Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Ky., the Marine Corps said in a statement.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. While Reynolds was an Osprey pilot, officials have not said whether he was at the controls of the aircraft at the time of the fatal crash.

Officials said the Marines were participating in NATO cold weather training and were not engaged in activity related to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The four Marines were flying north to Bodo, Norway, where they were due to land just before 6 p.m. local time Friday, but they never arrived, the Norwegian Armed Forces said in a statement.

Their remains were recovered from the crash site south of Bodo, in the Arctic Circle, and are being transported back to the United States, the Marines said.

Reynolds served as an MV-22B Osprey pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, the statement said. He joined the Marines on May 13, 2017, and was decorated with the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, the Marines said.

In a telephone interview Monday, Steven Dubzinski, the principal at Leominster High School, said staff lowered the flag at the school Monday morning in honor of Reynolds, who graduated in 2013.

“I was his guidance counselor at the time when he was talking about what he wanted to do,” said Dubzinski.

Dubzinski said Reynolds was an “All American boy” who participated in robotics and wrestling and was an Eagle Scout. In his yearbook, his future ambition was “to become a Marine officer pilot and have a happy family,” Dubzinski said.

“This is what he wanted to do,” said Dubzinski. “He understood the risk and danger that comes with serving your country.”

Dubzinski said the death of Reynolds is a “devastating loss to the community.”

Daryl Robichaud, the head of the social studies department at Leominster High School, said when he asked Reynolds to choose a quote that best illustrated his outlook on life, Reynolds chose, “Ask not what your country can do for you - ask what you can do for your country,” from John F. Kennedy’s inaugural address in January of 1961.

Robichaud said the quote truly reflected Reynolds’ character and the “selflessness with which he lived his life.”

He described Reynolds as being a “remarkable young man” who was intelligent, compassionate, and “very organized.”

Robichaud said while other high school students listed their ambitions of “being a millionaire or playing in the NBA,” Reynolds dreamed of becoming an officer in the armed forces.

“He was very driven,” said Robichaud. “He knew he what he wanted and worked tirelessly to reach that goal.”

After he graduated from high school Reynolds kept in touch with Robichaud. They texted every so often. Robichaud said one of the last times they corresponded was back in August, when they discussed the military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. They also would chat about football, especially the New England Patriots and and Robichaud’s favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys. “He’d always give me grief about that,” he said.

“He was a good one. He was,” said Robichaud. “We lost one of our best.”

Governor Charlie Baker tweeted about Reynolds Monday.

Some of Reynolds’ friends also took to social media to share fond memories of him and tributes.

Ryan Pescaro said in a Facebook post Sunday that Reynolds talked about his dream of flying since the day the two met.

“Not many people can say they fulfilled a childhood dream at the age of 27,” wrote Pescaro, who was going to be Reynolds’ best man at his wedding. “Time with your family and friends was cut far too short but you were doing what you loved, and never ‘worked’ a day in your life.”

Miranda Walton, another friend of Reynolds, said in a Facebook post that she was thankful for the years of friendship.

“Oh, Ross... what can we say except the world was a better place with you in it,” she wrote. “You were so proud to be a marine and we are all so proud of you.”

Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella ordered flags lowered to half-staff at all municipal buildings.

“We are a tight and loyal community and stand ready to assist his mother, father, sister, and his [fiancee], Lana,” Mazzarella wrote on Facebook. “Also our condolences to the other families of those other three Marines. God bless these Great Americans and all those who’ve served and serve as they keep this great America ‘Free.’”

