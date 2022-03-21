Keep an eye on South Kingstown and the State Police tonight

Town officials and Manni have been mum about the potential hire, but Channel 12 reported earlier this month that Governor Dan McKee has hinted that an announcement was coming.

The South Kingstown Town Council has a 7 p.m. meeting where it will name a new town manager, and the choice is widely expected to be State Police Colonel James Manni.

Rhode Island might be on the verge of a major shakeup of its State Police leadership.

Manni, 60, whose decorated career in law enforcement includes 25 years as a trooper and five years in the US Secret Service, has led the State Police since 2019.

Advertisement

But he also has experience running a town, having worked as Narragansett’s town manager from 2016 until 2019.

Assuming Manni does depart for South Kingstown, McKee will have a high-profile job to fill in an election year. The appointment requires state Senate confirmation.

Former town manager Rob Zarnetske stepped down last year, stating that that “my efforts to serve as a unifying force have not been as successful as I had hoped.” He pointed to a failed school bond referendum as one example.

The South Kingstown council meeting is at 7 p.m.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.