Man shot in leg on MBTA bus in Mattapan; search for suspect in area

A man was shot on an MBTA bus in Mattapan Monday morning, and investigators were searching for his assailant, according to Transit police.

Transit police said in a statement that officers were called to the area of Morton Street and Blue Hill Avenue around 10:25 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Officers located the victim, a 30-year-old man, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his leg, the statement said.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries, police said.