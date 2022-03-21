fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man shot in leg on MBTA bus in Mattapan; search for suspect in area

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated March 21, 2022, 12 minutes ago

A man was shot on an MBTA bus in Mattapan Monday morning, and investigators were searching for his assailant, according to Transit police.

Transit police said in a statement that officers were called to the area of Morton Street and Blue Hill Avenue around 10:25 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Officers located the victim, a 30-year-old man, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his leg, the statement said.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

“Based on early preliminary information it appears the victim and the alleged shooter were engaged in a verbal altercation prior to the incident,” the statement said. “The facts and circumstances surrounding the incident is under active investigation. NO arrests made at this time.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.


Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

