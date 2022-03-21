Pawtucket officer on bail after allegedly shooting teenage driver is charged in new domestic incident

Patrolman Daniel Dolan Jr. is accused of grabbing his son by the neck and throwing him outside as they were getting ready to go to school Friday morning, according to an affidavit by Coventry police supporting an arrest warrant. Then, when the children were in the car with his wife, Amy, Dolan is accused of throwing a toy at the vehicle and breaking the windshield, according to the affidavit.

COVENTRY, R.I. — A Pawtucket school resource officer out on bail on charges of shooting a teenage driver in West Greenwich last June was arrested over the weekend and charged with domestic disorderly conduct and domestic vandalism.

The principal and school psychologist at Western Coventry Elementary School called Coventry police Friday afternoon, after the children told them what happened. The Coventry police said that Amy Dolan corroborated what the children said to school administrators, and added that when she told her husband he didn’t need to handle the situation that way, “that only further enraged him,” the affidavit said. The police said she appeared to be afraid of Dolan.

Dolan told police he pushed his son out the door to get him to hurry to school and threw the toy because he was angry, not meaning to break the windshield.

Dolan was arrested Saturday and arraigned by a justice of the peace over the weekend. He was arraigned at Third District Court in Warwick on Monday on misdemeanor charges of domestic disorderly conduct and domestic vandalism. Judge Christine Jabour set bail at $1,000 with surety and ordered him not to have contact with his wife.

“I would be quite hesitant to misconstrue the nature of the accusations,” Dolan’s lawyer, Michael J Colucci, told the Globe in a statement. “Officer Dolan was charged with a low-level misdemeanor disorderly conduct violation. Since the allegations refer to an occurrence at or about the family domicile, it falls under the domestic label. However, no allegations of physical bodily contact between him and his wife have been made.” He did not dispute that Dolan grabbed his son by the neck and that he threw a toy at his family with enough force to break the car’s windshield.

Dolan has been out on bail and on unpaid leave from the Pawtucket Police Department since last July, after he became enraged and shot a teenage driver who sped past him in an Audi going up to 125 miles per hour.

Dolan was off-duty, in his personal vehicle, and nearly 30 miles outside of his jurisdiction on June 23, 2021, when he saw the Audi carrying three teenagers speed pass him and, he told investigators, he decided to follow to “speak to the operator.”

He followed them to the parking lot of Wicked Good Pizza in West Greenwitch, R.I., and pulled in next to them. As he jumped out of his truck yelling and holding an object in his hand, the teens backed their car out out of the lot.

Dolan had drawn his gun. As 18-year-old Dominic Vincent tried to drive away, Dolan followed the Audi on foot and yelled that he was going to shoot — and then immediately fired through the driver’s side window. Vincent’s upper left arm was shattered.

The bullet missed Vincent’s friends, brothers Vincent Greco, 18, and Joseph Greco, 17.

Investigators found that Dolan had consumed half a beer during his drive home; his blood-alcohol content registered 0.00.

Dolan has been a Pawtucket police officer since 2015 and was a school resource officer at Slater Middle School and part of the community policing unit.

He was charged with three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one of using a firearm — his .40 caliber police weapon — while committing a crime of violence in the alleged road-rage incident. Those felony charges mean that he must remain on unpaid leave until the case is adjudicated; the internal investigation will wait until the criminal case is concluded.





Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.