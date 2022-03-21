fb-pixel Skip to main content

Police investigating homicide in New Bedford

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated March 21, 2022, 27 minutes ago

Authorities were investigating a homicide in New Bedford Monday night, police said in a statement shared on social media about 10:20 p.m.

New Bedford police asked people to avoid the area of Hillman Street and Summer Street, where detectives were investigating, the statement said.

A New Bedford police lieutenant who answered the phone at Station 2 Monday night said no further information was available.

The Bristol County district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a message seeking more information.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

