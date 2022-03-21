Police investigating homicide in New Bedford

Authorities were investigating a homicide in New Bedford Monday night, police said in a statement shared on social media about 10:20 p.m.
New Bedford police asked people to avoid the area of Hillman Street and Summer Street, where detectives were investigating, the statement said.
A New Bedford police lieutenant who answered the phone at Station 2 Monday night said no further information was available.
The Bristol County district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a message seeking more information.
