A reimagined ‘Oklahoma’ pushes back on the notion of a perfect country

We are surely not the only ones who have enjoyed — and still can’t get enough of — the iconic soundtrack to the 1943 musical “Oklahoma!,” the first of many written by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein.

“Oh what a beautiful morning,” my Dad would sing to me on many a beautiful morning. I would respond, in song: “Oh what a beautiful day.” Then, depending what else we had going on, it would either end there or continue well beyond the bright golden haze on the meadow to the “ol’ weepin’ willer laughin’ at me” — a scenario that, much to our family members’ chagrin, played out all too often.

While the original Broadway run did not win any Tony Awards (since the coveted theatrical prizes did not begin until 1947), the 2019 revival won not one, but two –– for Best Revival and for Best Featured Actress (Ali Stroker, who played Ado Annie).

Director Daniel Fish’s reimagined take on the musical, based on Lynn Riggs’s 1931 play, “Green Grow the Lilacs,” is on tour and will make a stop at the Providence Performing Arts Center March 22–27.

Daniel Fish offers a reimagined take on the classic musical "Oklahoma." Tei Blow

In this adaptation, the Brooklyn-based director, who took the show from 1906 Oklahoma to the 21st century, did not shy away from issues ranging from Indigenous land takings to racism and gun violence. Fish, 54, whose career spans theater, film, and opera, pushes back on the notion of a perfect country on the verge of statehood, instead painting a more accurate picture of our country’s origins — warts and all.

And while the touring musical retains similarities to the 2019 Broadway production — including the primary story line of farm girl Laurey Williams and her courtship with two rival suitors, cowboy Curly McLain and farmhand Jud Fry — Fish, in a phone call from Strasbourg, France, where he is working on a pair of operas, said there are “considerable” differences.

”It’s an almost entirely different cast and it’s a show that’s made for proscenium houses as opposed to the 600-seat Circle in the Square [in New York City],” he said. “We’ve made it specific for the space it is in and for the people who are in it.”

”So while the structure of it is very much what it was on Broadway, the music arrangements are what they were on Broadway, and the ideas are the same … one of the core ideas of the show is that it’s really about the people who are doing it,” he added. “This is a different group of people and they’re all extraordinary, so that’s the big way it’s different.”

The cast is made up of actors of different races, backgrounds, sexualities, gender identities, and religions; reflecting the rich diversity of America. They wear modern clothing and are accompanied by a seven-piece bluegrass band.

”It’s a little bit of generalizing talking about them as a group, but I think they’re all deeply brave, vulnerable, honest, skilled performers who are able to bring themselves to the show every night, bring who they are, bring their histories,” said Fish, who mentioned several cast members, including Sasha Hutchings, who plays Laurey (“[She] grew up in Georgia and was a dancer but is now singing in this lead role and brings a very different sensibility to it than someone maybe who has a long history of singing a typical soprano in leading roles in musicals”), and actor/advocate Sis, a black trans woman from Texas who plays Ado Annie and who “brings her own point of view and her own life experience,” he said.

”I think the challenge of the show is to kind of be yourself and be the character at the same time, and there’s a kind of constant tension between the two things and their ability to hold that and do that every night is pretty terrific,” Fish added.

And even though “Oklahoma!” was written in the 1940s, he said the show is inherently contemporary.

”I guess I look at every show as a new show, so no matter when it’s written, we’re speaking the words now and we’re hearing them now. That’s the fact of the theater that we can’t change: that it happens in the current moment,” Fish said. “By its very nature, it is contemporary, and so I think if you’re coming to it expecting the old ‘Oklahoma!’ or the traditional ‘Oklahoma!’ — whatever that means, and I don’t even think such a thing exists, but I think some people do — then I think you’re not going to see that. But hopefully the production meets every audience on its own terms and you know, with an open invitation to experience the show and the people making it that night.”

When asked about audience members’ anticipated takeaway, Fish said he doesn’t believe it’s for him to say.

”We spend an awful lot of time making the show the way we want it to be. We work really hard to get it right … and if we do it well, and once we do it in front of an audience, then it doesn’t belong to us anymore. What people think of it, what meanings people draw from it … that belongs to them. And I don’t believe that I have to have the power to say what I think they should take away because then I deny them the experience that they can have.“

”And they will always surprise me,” he added. “I’m constantly amazed by how someone will say ‘this made me think of this’ and it’s something I never thought of. And if I had said to them before seeing the show this is what I think it’s about, then they would have a frame that would deny them the opportunity to have their own experience of it.”

For more information or to purchase tickets ($20-$89), visit ppacri.org. The show is recommended for ages 12 and older, and no proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test is required. Masks are recommended, but not required.