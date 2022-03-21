Rhode Island plans controlled burn on Dutch Island

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island residents shouldn’t be alarmed if they spot fire on Dutch Island within the next month or so.

The state Department of Environmental Management is scheduled to conduct a one-day controlled burn on the 85-acre island, a state property located in Narragansett Bay between Jamestown and North Kingstown, within 30 to 45 days depending on weather and fuel conditions.

Habitat biologist John Veale said such a fire is a versatile tool to benefit wildlife because fire can reduce invasive plant communities, promote plant species diversity, stimulate new growth and increase understory for shelter and raising young.