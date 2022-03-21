R.I. State Police Col. James Manni hired as South Kingstown town manager

It is the second time Manni is leaving the ranks of the state police. He had previously served for 25 years in uniform before retiring as a major in 2015. He was working as the town manager of Narragansett when then-Gov. Gina Raimondo nominated him as the superintendent of the state police and director of the Department of Public Safety in December 2018. He was sworn in in March 2019.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — This South County town unanimously voted to hire Col. James Manni, the head of the Rhode Island State Police for the last three years, as its new town manager Monday night.

He will now become South Kingstown town manager, replacing Robert Zarnetske, who left last year. His start date in South Kingstown — where he lives — is in early May, and he will earn an annual salary of $170,000. Manni will oversee and manage town operations, reporting to the five-member Town Council, which voted to hire him at a meeting Monday night.



Manni’s last day as state police colonel will be April 29, Gov. Dan McKee’s office said.

“Leading this agency has been the honor of my lifetime,” Manni said in a statement provided by the governor’s office. “I leave with the confidence that the agency is set up to succeed and continue in its mission of serving and protecting.”

McKee hasn’t publicly indicated whom he might pick to replace Manni, but his office said he’ll make an announcement before Manni leaves. The role requires state Senate approval.

Manni’s tenure at the Rhode Island State Police came at a time of both increasing concerns over crime and increasing scrutiny of law enforcement — on top of a pandemic. His admirers say he handled those challenges with aplomb.

“More than that, he’s a good man,” said Col. Hugh T. Clements Jr., the chief of the Providence police, who’s known Manni since they worked together as park police at Scarborough Beach in the early 1980s.

Manni pointed to restructuring of the state police, the creation of traffic safety and special victims units, plans to build the first new barracks in 90 years, revamping the promotion process and body cameras as accomplishments in his time leading the agency.

The Rhode Island State Police has also dealt with disciplinary issues among its ranks, including a lieutenant who violated state ethics code by sharing internal bidding documents for a state contract and a different lieutenant who retired amid an investigation into whether he was having sex on duty in his cruiser. Meanwhile the state police continued to deal with the fallout from the Jamie Donnelly-Taylor episode, which predated Manni’s tenure as superintendent and will extend beyond it. Donnelly-Taylor, then a trooper, assaulted motorist Lionel Monsanto in 2014. Donnelly-Taylor was allowed to keep his job, but the incident kicked off a storm of litigation and controversy that continues to this day. The agency terminated Donnelly-Taylor in 2019.

Before joining the state police, Manni served as a special agent in the Secret Service and the Internal Revenue Service. Manni is 60, and is an avid hunter. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Rhode Island and a master’s degree from Bryant University. He also briefly worked for the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority after his first retirement.

“Colonel Manni is a man of great integrity who has led this agency with the highest degree of professionalism and dedication,” McKee said in a written statement.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com.