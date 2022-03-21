R.I. will receive more than $100m in latest opioid settlement

“Now, we can use these hard-gained monetary recoveries for other purposes,” said Neronha.

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Monday settlements with drug manufacturers Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. and Allergan that will deliver $28.5 million in cash to the state over 10 years, along with 1 million doses of Naloxone, a life-saving intervention that can reverse the fatal effects of an overdose. The medication is valued at $62.5 million.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island will receive more than $100 million from the latest round of opioid settlements from two major manufacturers of the drug.

Teva, the American subsidiary of Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, will pay Rhode Island a total of $21 million; Allergan will pay $7.5 million. Municipalities will be able to share these funds though a Memorandum of Understanding with the state, which provides 20 percent of the cash recoveries to those cities and towns that joined the agreement within 60 days.

The largest payments will be paid to Rhode Island first, starting with $12 million within the next 60 days, and then Teva will pay $13 million within one year of the settlement, said Neronha. Allergan will pay $1.25 million each year for the next six years.

Rhode Island will also receive 67,000 30-pill bottles of the treatment drug Suboxone in various doses over the next 10 years with no cost. This will bring the combined value of the settlement to approximately $107 million.

In just the last year, Neronha has negotiated more than $250 million for opioid treatment, rescue, prevention, and recovery in Rhode Island. This latest agreement will also agreement also resolve the state’s claims against the last remaining opioid defendant in Rhode Island’s principal opioid litigation.

“While no amount of money will ever be enough to undo the harm suffered by Rhode Islanders throughout the ongoing opioid epidemic, these additional recoveries will further support public health efforts to respond to the challenges brought on by this epidemic, which have grown much worse during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Neronha.

The news comes just weeks after OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma reached a settlement over its role in the nation’s deadly opioid crisis with US states and thousands of local governments. Neronha, along with eight other attorney generals, had appealed an earlier settlement with the Sackler family members who operated the company. Rhode Island will receive approximately $45 million from the at least $5.5 billion settlement, which also requires that the Sackler family, who owns the pharmaceutical company, apologize for their role in the opioid epidemic.

In 2018, Neronha’s office filed a lawsuit against the country’s largest opioid distributors and manufacturers to hold them accountable for the role they played in “creating and fueling the opioid crisis in Rhode Island.”

Since then, several settlements have been announced. Funds received by the state will be used to fight the opioid epidemic.

In January 2022, Neronha announced two major settlements with rug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal, and McKesson for at least $90.8 million and the other with Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen, an opioid manufacturer, for $21.1 million.

In February 2021, Neronha announced a $2.6 million settlement with McKinsey and Co., which was the management consulting firm that advised Purdue on marketing drugs like oxycontin at the height of the opioid epidemic. One million dollars of that settlement was used by the state to purchase Naloxone last year.

