Senator Whitehouse praises US Supreme Court nominee, noting her R.I. ties

Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat who chairs the Senate Judiciary Courts Subcommittee, noted that Selya was nominated to the federal appeals court by President Ronald Reagan, and said: “He is well regarded by bench and bar, and he thinks the world of Judge Jackson.”

In 1997-1998, Jackson clerked for Judge Bruce M. Selya, a Providence resident who is now a senior judge on the Boston-based US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.

PROVIDENCE — As confirmation hearings began Monday, US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse praised President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee , Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, while noting the “Rhode Island touch” to her career path.

Advertisement

Whitehouse quoted from a Feb. 25 Boston Globe story in which Selya said Jackson “is absolutely everything you would want in a Supreme Court justice.”

“She has all the tickets ... in terms of her intelligence, her education, her work experience, and her demonstrated judicial temperament,” he said.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Selya considered the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg an old friend, and Whitehouse noted that Selya told the Globe, “I see some of the same qualities in Ketanji that I saw in Ruth – humility, the ability to inspire others in a quiet way, not at the top of her voice. Some people have the capacity to inspire by example and the force of their reason.”

Whitehouse said, “I’m certain her capacity to inspire through force of reason will be on display here this week.”

Confirmation hearings for Jackson began Monday, with Democratic leaders aiming for a final Senate vote by early April. Jackson is expected to present an opening statement Monday afternoon, then answer questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee’s 11 Democrats and 11 Republicans over the next two days.

If the historic nomination process is successful, Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court. She would be the third Black justice, after Justice Thurgood Marshall and Justice Clarence Thomas.

Advertisement

Biden chose Jackson in February, fulfilling a campaign pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court for the first time in American history. She would take the seat of Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced in January that he would retire this summer after 28 years on the court.

“This is refreshing,” Whitehouse said in his opening statement. “We are holding a hearing for an accomplished, experienced, highly-qualified nominee to the Supreme Court – who came to us not through a dark-money-funded turnstile, but through a fair and honest selection process.”

Whitehouse has given a series of speeches on the Senate floor blasting what he calls a scheme by right wing donors and other special interest groups to capture the majority on the US Supreme Court, and he used his opening statement to respond to attacks on Jackson’s nomination.

“We have already seen dark-money groups use dark money to run ads charging that dark money swayed this selection – ironic when hundreds of millions of dollars in right-wing dark money built the current (Supreme Court) majority and signals its wishes through flotillas of dark-money front groups posing as amici curiae,” he said.

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, has issued a statement calling Jackson “the favored choice of far-left dark-money groups that have spent years attacking the legitimacy and structure of the Court itself.”

Advertisement

Whitehouse praised the qualifications of Jackson, 51, who served as a district judge and an appeals court judge in the District of Columbia, one of the country’s busiest jurisdictions, with oversight of cases involving Washington, D.C. government affairs. She was appointed as a district judge in 2013, and to the appeals court in June 2021. She received her law degree from Harvard Law School in 1996.

“Judge Jackson has unparalleled breadth of experience both on and off the bench,” Whitehouse said. “She serves on what is often called the second-highest court in the land. The D.C. Circuit handles some of the most difficult and consequential cases in the nation, often taking up questions that later come before the Supreme Court. That will enable her to jump right in once confirmed.”

He noted that Jackson was a member of the US Sentencing Commission, helping to establish the policies and practices for federal courts when deciding criminal punishments. And she worked as a civil litigator and public defender.

“She wasn’t groomed in partisan petri dishes,” Whitehouse said. “She learned practical courtroom experience in both civil and criminal law – how the judicial system works, and how it serves – or doesn’t serve – different litigants.”

Whitehouse said Jackson has more experience trying cases than any other member of the current Supreme Court.

“She is before us on the basis of her own merit,” he said, “not on the recommendation of a secretive right-wing donor operation, hiding behind anonymous multi-million-dollar donations, and aimed at capturing the United States Supreme Court, as if it were some 19th-century railroad commission.”

Advertisement

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.