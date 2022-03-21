Teenager stabbed to death in Fitchburg

A teenager was fatally stabbed late Friday night in Fitchburg, and police are searching for his killer, authorities said Monday.

The Worcester district attorney’s office in a statement confirmed the slaying of 18-year-old Gadiel Maria, a city resident who was attacked shortly before midnight in the area of Spruce and Salem streets, following some type of argument.

“It appears he was involved in some type of altercation on Spruce and Salem streets before driving himself to another location,” the statement said.