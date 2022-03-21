Teenager stabbed to death in Fitchburg

A teenager was fatally stabbed late Friday night in Fitchburg, and police are searching for his killer, authorities said Monday.
The Worcester district attorney’s office in a statement confirmed the slaying of 18-year-old Gadiel Maria, a city resident who was attacked shortly before midnight in the area of Spruce and Salem streets, following some type of argument.
“It appears he was involved in some type of altercation on Spruce and Salem streets before driving himself to another location,” the statement said.
He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.
“Detectives from the Fitchburg Police Department and State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office continue to investigate,” the statement said. “State Police Crime Scene Services and Crime Lab and the State Police K-9 Unit are assisting in the investigation.”
Authorities urged anyone with information about the case to call State Police detectives assigned to Early’s office at 508-832-9124 or Fitchburg police at 978-345-9650, the statement said.
