Three arrested after nearly a dozen shots are fired at Springfield police detectives

Rios was charged with seven counts of armed assault to murder, according to police.

Melvin Rios, 25, of Belchertown, and Walter Jones, 26, of Springfield, were arrested Friday around 6 p.m. after nearly a dozen rounds were fired at a police cruiser on Humbert Street, police said.

Two people were arrested in Springfield Friday night after a suspect fired approximately 11 shots at a police cruiser with two detectives inside and another five detectives in the line of fire, Springfield police said in a statement . A third suspect was arrested Monday in Clinton.

A third person, Elijah Wheeler-Watson, 25, of Springfield, was arrested Monday after police obtained a warrant. A fourth passenger, a woman, was taken into custody but released, police said.

While conducting an unrelated investigation Friday, two detectives saw Rios and Jones, who had an active extraditable arrest warrant in Vermont for firearm changes, driving on Orchard Street, according to the statement. Jones was driving the vehicle, police said.

As detectives called for backup and prepared to conduct a traffic stop, Jones turned the vehicle onto Humbert Street, and Rios stuck half of his body out of the rear passenger window, firing approximately 11 shots at the cruiser, police said.

Two detectives inside the cruiser and five assisting detectives were in the line of fire, police said, but no officers or police vehicles were struck. The officers did not return fire, according to police.

As police pursued the vehicle, a person in the front seat allegedly tossed a firearm out of the window on Fisher Street, according to the statement. “The suspect vehicle was driving recklessly and at times the wrong way down city streets,” the statement said.

The State Police Air Wing, a specialized police unit that provides airborne support and real-time video imagery, arrived to assist and “maintained surveillance of the suspect vehicle.”

When the driver slowed down and swerved near William Sands Jr. Road, three individuals exited the car and fled on foot, police said. The driver proceeded on before allegedly crashing the vehicle.

“Jones continued to drive before crashing into a wall on the 1400 block of Bay Street,” according to the statement.

Jones was arrested after he crashed, and Rios was arrested on the 0-100 block of William Sands Jr. Road, according to police. Wheeler-Watson was arrested at a home in Clinton on Monday at around 10 a.m., according to the statement.

Police allegedly recovered three firearms — one inside the vehicle, another just outside the vehicle, and a third that was tossed out during the pursuit. Ten shell casings were recovered on Humbert Street, police said.

In addition to the seven counts of armed assault to murder, Rios was also charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a loaded firearm without a license (second offense), and carrying a loaded large capacity firearm on a public way, according to police.

Jones was charged with fugitive from justice on a court warrant, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, according to police.

Wheeler-Watson was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded large capacity firearm on a public way, and improper storage of a large capacity firearm, according to police. Wheeler-Watson is currently on federal probation, police said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.