Brady’s no evil prankster — he’s just a guy making a career move

Joan Vennochi seems strangely distressed that Tom Brady chose to un-retire on the same day that Kevin Garnett had his No. 5 jersey retired by the Boston Celtics (“Tom Brady is all about Tom Brady,” Opinion, March 15). She goes so far as to write that Brady “craved a dramatic pseudo-exit and equally dramatic reentry, which came at Garnett’s expense.” What a stretch this statement is. How can she possibly quantify the impact Brady’s statement had on Garnett’s moment? And to imply that race was in some way a factor in the day’s events is just awful.

Vennochi writes that Garnett “was known for his grit, unvarnished emotion, and commitment to greatness.” And Tom Brady wasn’t? Just how much football has Vennochi watched?