Bentley men’s basketball embraces underdog role against Northwest Missouri State

Bentley (25-4) is not the underdog on paper. The Falcons were reseeded fourth as they attempt to dethrone the No. 5 Bearcats in the opening game of Tuesday’s (1 p.m.) Elite Eight action at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.

“We definitely feel like the underdog because they have all the pressure,” senior point guard Jordan Mello-Klein said. “But we feel like there’s not a single team out there that plays like us. They have to scout us, too. That’s what we keep talking about.”

The Bentley men’s basketball team is taking an underdog approach for Tuesday’s NCAA Division 2 Elite Eight matchup against two-time defending national champion Northwest Missouri State.

The top seed and host school of last week’s East Regional, Bentley advanced to the national quarterfinals for the first time since 2010 with three wins over four days at their home gym in Waltham.

The Falcons topped Felician (95-63) in the first round, survived an overtime battle with Northeast 10 foe Pace (96-84) in the semifinals, and then rallied in the second half to defeat St. Thomas Aquinas (82-75) in the final.

“I feel like we spent more time this season coming from behind at halftime than any other year I’ve coached,” said Bentley coach Jay Lawson. “If you ask any coach whether they’d rather be a first-half team or a second-half, I’d think they’d pick a second-half team. That’s a positive thing and it’s a good resilient skill to have.”

Mello-Klein, who is from Sharon and played at Thayer Academy, was named Most Outstanding Player of the Regional after averaging 14.6 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists per game.

The Falcons — who have a balanced attack with four players averaging 15 or more points per game — also received a huge contribution during the regional from sophomore guard Zach Laput.

The lone non-senior in Bentley’s starting unit led the team in scoring (20.3) across the three games and erupted for a career-high 26 points in the win over Pace, adding another outside scoring threat alongside Mello-Klein, Mason Webb, and Colton Lawrence.

“We talk about not being afraid of the moment and I don’t think Zach even understands the moment,” said Mello-Klein. “It’s kind of ignorance is bliss but he’s been huge for us.”

Bentley understands taking down Northwest Missouri State will be challenging. The Bearcats (31-5) are in the midst of a mini-dynasty, winning three of the last four national titles under coach Ben McCollum.

Northwest is led by dynamic junior guard Trevor Hudgins, who averages 23.2 points per game, fourth best in the nation. Like Bentley, the Bearcats are an elite 3-point shooting team (39.9 percent) that is capable of scoring in bunches.

Lawson, who is making his fourth trip to the Elite Eight as the head coach of Bentley, knows this stage of the tournament brings a different feeling with all of the top teams still standing.

“I think the difficult part coming out of regionals is letting go,” said Lawson. “Players and coaches want to enjoy the things that are achieved and you really can’t do that until the end when you’re still playing.”

For Northwest, Hudgins and junior guard Diego Bernard — one of the top defenders in Division 2 — are aiming for a third national championship in four years.

But Bentley is also a veteran-laden team ready to play spoiler with four graduate students and two seniors in the eight-man rotation. Although this is the group’s first NCAA Tournament run, they felt their experience paid dividends in the East Regional.

“We faced a situation like this in the regionals,” said Mello-Klein. “St. Thomas Aquinas made the finals last year with the same team and we beat them. Our experience is important this time of the year. None of us are afraid of the moment.”

Lawson has praised his team’s rebounding all season as the Falcons rank second nationally in rebounding margin. But Northwest is also stout on the glass, allowing the nation’s fewest rebounds.

Both teams excel offensively, which means rebounding and defense will be key.

Bentley has made the Final Four twice under Lawson (2008 and 2010) and the senior class is eager to bring a national title home to Waltham.

The winner of Bentley and Northwest advances to play No. 1 Nova Southeastern or No. 8 Black Hills State in Thursday’s Final Four.

