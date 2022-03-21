Brad Marchand’s overtime goal caps Bruins comeback for win over Canadiens

After the Bruins added defenseman Hampus Lindholm Saturday in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks, Cassidy met with the team.

Coach Bruce Cassidy has been through enough trade deadlines to know the distraction it can create, especially for a team surging in the second half of the season.

With the what-ifs of the trade deadline hovering over them, the Bruins went about business as usual as best they could. While general manager Don Sweeney was working the phones, the Bruins had their typical game-day meetings, typical morning skate.

No matter what the roster looks like going forward — and it will be different with the arrivals of Lindholm and Josh Brown, who was acquired Monday afternoon in a trade with Ottawa — the players in the locker room had to focus on the game that night.

“This time of the year, I know, can be stressful on certain individuals -- you just never know,” Cassidy said. “But at the end of the day, we just focus on our task at hand, which is preparing for Montreal.”

Against a Canadiens team that spent the weeks leading up to the deadline maneuvering toward a rebuild, the Bruins looked like a team still waiting for the smoke to clear.

It took overtime for the Bruins to snap out of it. Connor Clifton’s goal at the 17:01 mark in the third period kept the Bruins alive. Brad Marchand’s goal 34 seconds into OT sealed the Bruins 3-2 win.

The Bruins held off Montreal to pick up their fifth win in their past six games. They also pulled even with the Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division standings with 83 points apiece, though Toronto has a game in hand.

Boston finished with a 46-28 advantage in shots.

A wild effort by Erik Haula and Marchand got the Bruins started early. Haula and Marchand had a two-on-one break, and Haula wrapped a pass behind Montreal defenseman Corey Schueneman that was just barely within Marchand’s reach.

Marchand tried to swat it out of the air and into the net, but couldn’t. Connor Clifton kept the Canadiens from clearing it, snatching the puck out of the air, then finding Haula in front of the net. Haula hit Marchand again, and this time Marchand had no issues punching in his 26th goal of the season and giving the Bruins a 1-0 lead at the 9:21 mark.

The Bruins scored first for the eighth time in nine games, and for the 37th time in 63 games this season.

But David Savard’s game-tying goal at the 8:49 mark in the second period made it a battle.

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman had to stop 22 of 23 shots through the first two periods — 15 of his saves came in the second period. He was locked in a duel with Canadiens goalie Jake Allen, who stopped 27 of 28 shots through the first two periods.

Trent Frederic let Savard slip by him from the blue line to finish off a give-and-go from Alexander Romanov. Savard weaved through some traffic in front of the net and backhanded a shot past Swayman for his second goal of the season.

Since the NHL returned in January from its COVID hiatus, the Bruins’ 24-9-3 record is second only to the Avalanche. While deadline day might have been nerve-wracking, Cassidy said players can relax now that it’s behind them.

“That will probably make a few of the guys comfortable, or more comfortable, at ease,” Cassidy said. “But I think, in general, we feel we’re a good hockey club and we’re trying not to subtract from it.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.